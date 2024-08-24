People are praising a nine-year-old flower girl for her grand exit at wedding

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A nine-year-old flower girl has stolen the hearts of over a million people online with the extraordinary way she left the wedding ceremony.

Scarlett Rae fearlessly flipped down the aisle at an August wedding in California, catching the attention of those in attendance and viewers at home.

On August 16, Scarlett Rae’s mom, Raina Elegado, took to her TikTok account to share the brief footage of her gymnast daughter making quite the scene at the ceremony.

The young flower girl stood at the front end of the aisle, just before the altar, before she performed a series of front and backflips down the reflective runway. “POV: This was your daughter’s exit as the flower girl,” Elegado’s on-screen caption read.

In the audio from the video, cheers from the surrounding crowd could be heard as Scarlett Rae flawlessly executed four flips which landed her in line with the back row of seating.

Scarlett Rae’s daring nature impressed many TikTok users, amassing over 1.3 views on the app alone, while hundreds of followers flocked to the comment section, complimenting Elegado on her daughter’s talent.

“Iconic of her, to be honest,” one viewer wrote. Another added: “She is the main character.”

“I’m so jealousss. I hope the best for her,” a sweet woman said. An excited fan exclaimed: “BORN TO BE A STAR.”

“Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure,” a fourth commented, playing off the recent TikTok trend coined by creator Jools Lebron.

One awed individual noted: “If I could do that, I would never stop doing it.”

Speaking to ABC, Elegado shared that her daughter was a “competitive dancer.” Scarlett Rae also planned her standout exit herself, wanting to make a splash at the ceremony.

Scarlett Rae is one of three children. Elegado was a dancer but has since become a “Dance Mom,” watching Scarlett Rae perform and love the sport just as she did.

On TikTok, the proud parent has posted numerous videos of Scarlett Rae in dance practice, performing “cool tricks” and demonstrating in front of the class.

Scarlett Rae isn’t the only youngster getting attention online for their exemplary skills. Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, a five-year-old’s training video, inspired by Team USA’s women’s gymnastics, attracted more than 1.8 million views and saw Simone Biles leave a comment of her own.

Known as “Miss Nova Girl” online, the five-year-old was taped performing a beam routine while wearing a USA-branded leotard. “The future,” the Instagram caption read.

The gold-medalist and “greatest athlete of all time, Simone Biles, was among the many viewers who couldn’t help but praise the little girl. “The little strut,” Biles wrote. “Get it girl!!!!