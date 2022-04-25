Flower girl dresses: The best brands for little ones in the bridal party

Since there are few things cuter than babies toddling around in white dresses and little girls showing off their wings, wands, and endless frills, no one will steal the hearts of your guests quite like the littlest members of your wedding party.

Traditionally, the flower girl would wear white to match the bride, but since there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to modern weddings, everything from ditsy floral prints to candy-shop shades are on the table. These little gowns can be a great way to incorporate your colour theme and the shades you’ve chosen for the blooms in your bridal bouquet.

Naturally, you’ll want to pick something that fits with both your wedding style and budget, but it’s also important to choose an outfit that’s soft, comfortable, and easy for her to move around in. It might also be worth picking a light, crease-free fabric, such as chiffon or tulle, that won’t wrinkle before the photos.

And, despite the best of intentions, keep in mind that a faux flower crown or wand is more likely to survive the day – and over-excited little hands – than real blooms.

As we inch ever closer to wedding season, the high street is awash with great budget-friendly occasionwear for little ones, and there are some great one-of-a-kind designer offerings out there, too. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve rounded up the best places to shop dresses for your mini maids, with outfits for every style and budget. Get ready for cuteness overload…

Read more:

Needle & Thread

(Needle & Thread)

Already a hit with mums, maids and brides, the ethereal dresses from Needle & Thread are the kind she’ll never want to take off. The London-based, ready-to-wear label – a favourite of both the Duchess of Cambridge and Holly Willoughby – has gained cult status since its launch in 2013. The brand dipped its toe into childrenswear in 2021 and hasn’t looked back, with mini-me dresses for little ones aged three to 10 years.

From gorgeous garden-inspired prints and tiers of soft tulle to beautiful beading, embroidery and other exquisite embellishments, these dresses were made for twirling, dancing and just downright showing off. Thankfully they’ll work as perfect party frocks after the big day, too.

Visit Needleandthread.com now

Childrensalon

(Childrensalon)

With a dedicated wedding shop, where you can browse everything from dresses and shoes to hats and hair accessories, Childrensalon is not one to overlook when it comes to shopping for your mini maids. The online retailer stocks more than 270 brands – from well-known designers like Gucci and Chloé to smaller, up-and-coming labels, as well as its own range of occasionwear. The company was established in 1952, starting as a small, bricks-and-mortar boutique selling handmade clothes, and has gone on to become one of the largest online destinations for kidswear. We can also vouch for its brilliant customer service.

Visit Childrensalon.com now

Monsoon

(Monsoon)

Monsoon has long been known for its adorable childrenswear collections and wedding season is where the high-street favourite really comes into its own. In fact, whatever the style of wedding, Monsoon probably has the perfect outfit for it. For girls this year you’ll find layers of swishy tulle, plenty of sparkling appliqué, flower corsages and oversized bows galore in a pretty palette of ivory, pink, blue and mint. Look out for one or two sparkly jumpsuits in the range, too, plus classic accessories including cardigans, hair clips and lace-trimmed ankle socks.

Visit Monsoon.co.uk now

Grace Mini

(Grace Mini )

If you’re a fan of Grace Loves Lace’s gorgeous boho-inspired bridal dresses, you’ll love Grace Mini. An ethical and sustainable collection for girls aged two to seven years, its dresses are completely manufactured from wedding gown offcuts and created by hand in the designer’s Australian studio. Much like the signature bridal collection, you’ll find timeless gowns in delicate silk crepe de chine and stretch-fit French lace with dainty, Spanish-inspired finishing touches like playful headbands and anklets. And though the dresses are indeed a work of art, they’ve been designed to allow for endless running, skipping, and playing in stretch-friendly materials that will move and grow as your little one does.

Visit Graceloveslace.com now

Pepa & Co.

(Pepa & Co)

If you need a guaranteed seal of approval, both Prince George and Princess Charlotte wore Pepa & Co designs to Pippa Middleton’s wedding. The London-based label is known for its traditional and well-made, smart clothing for babies and children aged up to 10 years, and the Celebration collection packs plenty of soft linens, feather-light silks, smocking, and embroidery that’s beautiful and utterly timeless. Designer Pepa Gonzalez draws a lot of inspiration from her Spanish roots, too, so the pieces very much combine an elegant mix of Spanish and British heritage that’s perfect for a formal occasion.

Visit Pepaandcompany.com now

Reiss

(Reiss)

Yep – the new children’s collection at Reiss is as seriously luxe as you’d expect, and this season there’s a great selection of effortless girls’ pieces that work perfectly for easy breezy, laid-back weddings. Look out for smart cotton- and linen-mix colour-block dresses with gorgeous puff sleeves and bow back details.

Every piece in the collection is designed by the same team behind the adult ranges – so you’ll spot plenty of signature Reiss details. The new-season palette includes coral, sage, and sugar-sweet pastels that are perfect for spring/summer weddings, alongside some pretty and modern floral prints.

Visit Reiss.com now

Smallable

(Smallable)

For those searching for no-fuss flower girl pieces, Smallable offers a curated selection of unassuming yet beautiful outfits and accessories that would perfectly suit laid-back countryside or beach weddings. From simple and chic lightweight cotton dresses to the cutest accessories from a wealth of sustainable and slow-fashion brands such as Bonpoint, Babe & Tess, Stella McCartney Kids, Louise Misha, and more, it’s long been hailed the Net-a-Porter of childrenswear. There’s a real French sensibility about the collections – expect plenty of muted tones, stylish prints, and soft fabrics.

Visit Smallable.com now

Six Stories

(Six Stories)

The ballerina-inspired tutus from bridal accessories label Six Stories have “fairytale” written all over them. Choose from a wide range of colours to suit your wedding theme, including sage, lilac, pinks, and even navy. Each one comes with a matching satin bow which can be worn at the front, side or back. The tutu sizes range from newborn up to five years, with two lengths to choose from, but for a small fee the brand can accommodate bespoke sizes, too.

Alongside the IG-popular tutus, you’ll find plenty of other reasons to take a scroll, including mini sweaters, t-shirts, and adorable modern accessories that’ll make the perfect thank-you gifts for your little fairies. Pop-pom wand, anyone?

Visit Sixstories.co.uk now

Little Eglantine

(Little Eglantine)

If you’re looking for a timeless, one-of-a-kind dress that’ll be passed down for generations, look no further than Little Eglantine’s beautifully made pieces. With gorgeous Peter Pan collars, puff sleeves and oversized bows – all made from the finest taffeta and silk organza – these are classic, charming, and exquisitely detailed. Each dress is handmade with love in the atelier, with award-winning French designer Stéphanie Staub at the helm. In a dress like this, twirling down the aisle is without doubt going to be her favourite thing to do.

Visit Littleeglantine.com now

Rachel Riley

(Rachel Riley)

If you’re all about longevity, London-born designer Rachel Riley is famed for her traditional children’s tailoring that stands the test of time. The collections feature everything from old-fashioned hand-smocking to delicate embroidery and vibrant, vintage-inspired prints, all inspired by the textiles and fabrics she collected as a teenager. Rachel’s also had a series of royal endorsements – the Cambridge’s children are regularly spotted in her designs. The new season dresses are no less true to her signature style, with the dainty pleats, colourful prints, scalloped edging and smocking we’ve come to know and love.

Visit Rachelriley.co.uk now

Marks & Spencer

(Marks & Spencer)

As a landmark on almost every British high street since 1884, affordable pieces and dependable quality is where M&S excels, and its kids’ occasionwear is no exception. She’ll be the quintessential flower girl in floral appliqué and cap sleeves, or, pick out a cotton-rich broderie dress for a more relaxed celebration. With both baby and kids’ collections available, you can browse sizes from newborn up to 16-years knowing that each piece can be worn time and time again.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on children’s clothes and other essentials, try the links below:

Looking for the final flourish to your bridal look? Have a browse of the best wedding hair accessories