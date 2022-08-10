Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, has shared an emotional tribute to his “gorgeous” wife, two days after her death.

On the singer’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, Easterling posted a photo of him and his late wife, who passed away due to breast cancer at age 73 on Monday.

In the caption of the post, he shared details about their relationship, noting how he and Newton-John would express their “gratitude” for each other on a daily basis. He also addressed how he was “in awe of this great mystery,” referring to their marriage.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural,” he wrote. “We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

He went on to praise the Grease star as a “healer,” with “her mediums of song, of words, of touch,” before highlighting how much she cared for other people.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible,” he continued. “It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.”

Easterling also acknowledged how his wife looked out for him and wrote: “In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.”

He then said that some of his grief has been “healed with the joy of [Newton-John’s] love,” before thanking the actor’s followers for their support.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward,” he concluded. “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.”

In the comments of the post, many fans and famous faces applauded the couple, who got married back in 2008.

“So beautifully said,” actor Jane Seymour. “She loved and adored you with every fibre of her soul and we could all dream of having that love and support in our lives.”

“I am so grateful to have experienced her talent, sweetness and genuine respect,” singer Stella Parton added. “Thank you for being the truly wonderful soul mate to travel with her on this earth. May your life always be so much richer for sharing in her light and love.”

Easterling first announced Newton-John’s passing on her social media accounts on Monday, where he addressed her long standing breast cancer battle.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” he wrote.