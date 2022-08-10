Dame Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi sent an emotional voice message to Australian television host Richard Wilkins following her mother’s death aged 73.

Nine’s Today show played the message, which praised Wilkins’ “beautiful” tribute to Dame Olivia.

“‘I just wanted to hold you. I saw how much you loved her and I just want you to know she’s free now and out of pain,” Lattanzi said.

Wilkins, who gave an touching tribute to Dame Olivia on air on 9 August, was one of the Hollywood legend’s longtime friends.

