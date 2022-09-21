Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Wilde has spoken out about ex Jason Sudeikis and the difficulties that come with “reshaping [their] family,” as the former couple shares an eight-year-old son, Otis, and five-year-old daughter, Daisy, together.

The 38-year-old actor opened up about her life as a single mother during a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She explained that even though co-parenting with the Ted Lasso star, who she split from in 2020, can be “tricky,” she has gotten closer to her children because of it.

“I think reshaping a family is tricky,” Wilde said. “The one benefit is it’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions, and about happiness, and about what family means, and love, and it’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way.”

The Don’t Worry Darling director went on to share the importance of putting her children first, which is something that she and Sudeikis “agree” on.

“My priority is them,” she continued. “That’s what it is. It’s as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy then, my ex and I, we agree on that. They are everything to us.”

Wilde also acknowledged that while “so many families that are blended”, similar to her and her ex, managing that type of family is still “doable”.

“If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK,” she added. “But, you know, it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split in November 2020 after being engaged for seven years and their breakup has continued to make headlines.

In April of this year, Wilde was served with child custody papers from the Saturday Night Live alum during her presentation at CinemaCon. Sudeikis reportedly had no idea she would receive the legal documents this way with a source telling Variety that he “would never condone” delivering the papers in such “an inappropriate manner”.

Wilde has been romantically linked to pop star Harry Styles since January 2021 after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020. However, rumours later circulated that she had an affair with the “As It Was” singer while she was still with Sudeikis.

During an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, Wilde officially shut those claims down and called them “completely inaccurate”.

“The complete horses**t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she said. “Our relationship was long over before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

Regarding why the relationship came to an end, the Booksmart director told the publication that she and the actor had “a very bumpy road,” before ultimately breaking up “towards the beginning of the pandemic”.

“We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we co-parented through that time,” she added. “Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.