Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Orlando Bloom opened up abou this relationship with Katy Perry and how it can be “really challenging” at times.

The 46-year-old actor discussed his fiancée and their family during a recent interview with Flaunt Magazine, where he appeared on the cover of the publication’s latest issue. Bloom is a father of two and shares two-year-old daughter Daisy with the “Dark Horse” singer and 11-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

He told Flaunt that Perry is both his “baby mama and life partner” and explained why he thinks their dynamic works so well.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he said, referring to their different careers. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

Bloom also confessed that while he and Perry don’t always agree about things, they are extremely grateful for how their relationship has grown.

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity,” he continued. “[But] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Perry and Bloom first met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016, which the singer revealed during an episode of American Idol in 2019.

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together,” she said during the episode, via People. “So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand, he wasn’t even sitting at our table. He just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’”

The pair started dating that year before briefly breaking up in 2017. They got back together in 2018 and got engaged in 2019. In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove.

Over the years, the pair have talked about becoming parents together. While appearing on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast in May 2022, Perry called motherhood the “best decision [she] ever made in [her] entire life”. She also revealed that as she watched Bloom raise Flynn, she knew that she wanted to be a parent too.

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child Flynn,” she said. “That definitely primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You. Mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’”

Elsewhere in his interview with Flaunt Magazine, Bloom shared how nervous he was during Perry’s pregnancy which took place while the pair were quarantining together at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I kind of felt the fear all around me, this palpable sense of fear in everyone, that was also being proclaimed through social media and over the news,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said. “I wanted to explore what it means to be on the edge of your life and basically confronting fear, because I was feeling this fear around me and not wanting to buy into that.”