Katy Perry joins Orlando Bloom’s ex Miranda Kerr on red carpet

Katy Perry joined her fiance Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, 28 January.

The singer, 38, posted a series of videos on Instagram with the Australian model, with the pair captured air kissing in one clip as they attended the 20th annual G’Day USA Arts Gala.

In her social media post, Perry called Kerr her “sister from another mister” as she congratulated her on receiving the Excellence in the Arts Award.

“I love our modern family,” Perry wrote.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.