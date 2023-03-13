Colin Farrell and son Henry, 13, twin in matching tuxedos at Oscars

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colin Farrell enjoyed a family night out at the Oscars as he brought his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz with him to the 95th academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The Irish actor and his youngest son wore matching black tuxedos and posed for pictures together on the champagne-coloured carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night.

Farrell, 46, shares Henry with former partner Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, a Polish actress who he met on the set of Ondine. The actor also has a 19-year-old son, James, with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave.

Farrell was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin and he added some extra Irish flavour to his outfit with a badge of the country’s tricolour flag on his lapel.

Farrell was up against He is up against Austin Butler in Elvis, Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Paul Mescal in Aftersun and Bill Nighy in Living for the Best Actor Academy Award.

During the ceremony, Farrell appeared to call out Saturday Night Live, with host Jimmy Kimmel saying that a fan had written in to say that they loved his performance in the film but were unable to understand what he said in it.

The actor replied: “Watch SNL from last night.”

His remark appeared to be a reference to the controversial SNL skit that aired on Saturday (11 March) that has been called “offensive” and “mean-spirited” for its portrayal of Irish people.