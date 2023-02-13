Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her sons didn’t know that one of their teachers at school was a “security guard” who she had hired to protect them.

The 55-year-old actor opened up about raising children throughout her very public career during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Anderson is the mother of two children, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

During the conversation, shared by People, Drew Barrymore acknowledged that “everything changed” for her after having her children. As a parent, Anderson agreed with the feeling, adding: “Well, the things you won’t do for yourself, you do for your kids.”

According to Barrymore, for her, it meant wanting to make sure her children were “protected” in ways that she never was when growing up. The Baywatch star responded with “definitely,” before revealing the precaution she took to make sure her own children were safe everyday.

“My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school,” she said. “I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the schoolyard.”

She said her children didn’t know about the security precaution because she wanted them to have a “normal” life, while still being protected.

“I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them, and I was not going to take that chance,” Anderson added.

The Charlie’s Angels star responded by recalling an experience where Anderson’s ex-husband and father had to protect her from photographers.

“I mean your dad and Tommy teamed up against the paparazzi and when they were going after you at the Viper Room, and at a certain point I so understand, I get it, don’t f**k with my kids,” Barrymore said, as she began to tear up and held Anderson’s hand.

(Getty Images)

Barrymore then alleged that the way paparazzi treats children of celebrities is “not okay” because they “didn’t sign up for this”.

This is not the first time that Anderson has spoken candidly about parenting. In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, which was released on 31 January, she described her sons as “miracles considering their gene pool”.

She also addressed how her family made headlines in 1996, following the release of her and Lee’s private tapes. After explaining that she and Lee didn’t have “the maturity level to really handle” the public attention, she addressed how the situation had impacted their sons.

“I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about,” she wrote. “We should have found a way through it. I couldn’t accept any kind of violent maneuver. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.”

The model went on to praise her sons for saving her, adding: “I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment.”