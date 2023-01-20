Pamela Anderson says her two sons are true miracles ‘considering their gene pool’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In Pamela Anderson’s forthcoming memoir Love, Pamela, she describes her two sons as “miracles considering their gene pool”.

The former Baywatch star, 55, has credited her two children Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, for convincing her to finally share her story in her new autobiography and accompanying Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, both set to be released on 31 January.

In an excerpt of the memoir shared in People, Anderson recounts the pivotal events in her family life and her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

“Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool,” she writes, appearing to reference her ex-husband Lee.

Lee was sentenced to six months in jail for assaulting her,after their divorce in 1998. At the beginning of their marriage, the pair recorded a sex tape that was stolen and made public.

She went on to applaud her sons, writing that they had “been through so much” but “are not full of holes”.

“We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy,” she wrote of the attention the family received after the sex tape was publicised. “And Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don’t think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”

Looking back, Anderson wrote: “I think we really let our kids down. And that’s something it’s really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it. I couldn’t accept any kind of violent maneuver. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn’t want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.”

She praised her sons for saving her, writing: “I don’t want to put that on my kids but having children changed everything. I’ve loved every moment.”

“Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It’s a good team,” she added.

Elsewhere in the memoir, Anderson discusses how she couldn’t look in the mirror as a child.

“I always thought I was athletic and funny. It kind of catered to my insecurities and probably because of my early sexualisation and my shame about it all, I didn’t want to feel that way,” she said.

“I didn’t like that I had any kind of qualities that were attracting the wrong kind of attention.”

Anderson also claims in the memoir that a female babysitter molested her as a child. According to Anderson, the babysitter had “threatened” her to keep it a secret from other adults.

Anderson explained that it took her decades to address what happened to her as a child.

Love, Pamela and Pamela: A Love Story are both released on 31 January.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.