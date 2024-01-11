Paris Hilton responds to concern over the blankets in her son’s crib

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has responded to the backlash that’s erupted over the number of blankets in her son’s crib.

On 9 January, the socialite took to her Instagram and TikTok, revealing an intimate moment between her and her almost one-year-old son, Phoenix, and her eight-week-old daughter, London. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed Pheonix at the beginning of 2023 via surrogate. Then, in November, the happy couple announced the birth of London, who was born via surrogate, too.

In the poignant social media post, both children were seen napping soundly next to each other in the same room. Looking at Pheonix, Hilton said: “Paris Hilton responds to backlash over the blankets in her son’s crib.”

She then turned to London. “Oh, the princess,” she remarked.

While the footage was meant to be heartening, a few eagle-eyed TikTok users expressed concern over the state of Pheonix’s crib.

One wrote: “Paris I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies.”

Rather than responding with anger, Hilton thanked her distressed followers for their advice.

Next to a red heart emoji, the A-lister said: “Thank you for letting me know.”

Recently, Hilton admitted she waited to tell her mother, Kathy, about Phoenix.

“My life has been so public, so out there. I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control,” she said in season two of Paris in Love. “I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”

Though Hilton’s tried to protect her children by delaying the announcements of their births, since telling the world, she’s been more willing to share sweet moments with them.

On 10 January, the reality star posted a funny video of Pheonix standing by a trashcan. Her on-screen caption read: “Me telling my friend not to go back to their toxic ex.”

In the background, Hilton can be heard calling Pheonix’s name as he repeated “no” after her. “Leave the trash in the past,” she wrote.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over seeing her baby using a walker. An enamored fan commented: “Omg he has gotten so tall look at him just standing like the little gentleman.”

“He’s so tall and absolutely perfect. Thank you for sharing him growing up with us,” another said.

A third added: “When he said no back he’s doing so well.”

“My little Angel baby,” Paris responded to one remark.