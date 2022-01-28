Paris Hilton has humorously addressed her fashion faux pas after she appeared onThe Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in two different heels.

The mishap occurred earlier this week when Hilton sat down with Fallon for an interview in a lime green sequin dress and a pair of nude stilettos.

However, as the late-night show pointed out on TikTok, the heiress was actually wearing two different heels, as one was solid nude while the other was clear and embellished with crystals.

“When you rush out of the house with the wrong shoes @parishilton,” the show captioned the clip.

The TikTok prompted a response from Hilton herself, who reacted to the video with a TikTok of her own, in which she can be seen watching her entrance and shaking her head.

The 40 year old then placed her hand on her head in horror as the video zoomed in on the fashion fail.

The clip, which has since been viewed more than 3.7m times, has prompted amused responses from Hilton’s fans, with some revealing that they thought the mismatched shoes were chosen on purpose.

“Honestly thought it was a fashion choice. Still looked amazing!!” one person wrote, while another said: “You are such an icon that I thought it was intentional and I thought ‘If THE Paris Hilton is doing it then so am I.’”

Others assured Hilton that she pulled off the look, and may have even started a new trend.

“I mean you rock it though. It’s going to be a thing now,” another person commented, while someone else added: “You make a fashion mishap still look killer! I see no issues!”

One fan also joked that Hilton’s mishap would have the “Regina George effect” from Mean Girls and that “everyone will be wearing shoes like this from now on”.

As for why she didn’t realise that she had on two different heels, Hilton joked in the caption that “this is what happens when you rush out to watch the finale episodes of #ParisInLove”.