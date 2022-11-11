Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has seemingly shown her support for Johnny Depp after he thanked Rihanna for inviting him to appear in her Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

During the annual fashion event, which aired on Prime Video on 9 November, Depp made a one-minute appearance, with the 59-year-old actor emerging from a dark, woodland landscape while Outkast’s 2000 single, “So Fresh, So Clean”, played in the background. For the cameo, he wore multiple necklaces, silk Savage pyjamas, and a short robe.

On Wednesday, the 59-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a promo for the fashion extravaganza and express his gratitude for Rihanna for the invite.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol 4 Out Now @primevideo,” he wrote.

The post prompted a reply from Hilton, who seemingly praised the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the comments by posting a fire emoji. As of 11 November, her comment has more than 4,500 likes.

The 41-year-old DJ wasn’t the only one to applaud Depp, as many fans also thanked the “Umbrella” singer for offering him a cameo in the show.

“I’m so glad Rihanna is including you in her show,” one person commented. “Maybe I’ll buy something from Fenty now lol.”

“Johnny you look INCREDIBLE sir!!” another wrote. “You still got it and worked it well. Gorgeous. You and RiRi made magic. Thank you so much for sharing this and you always have all my love and support!!”

Leading up to the fashion show, Depp’s cameo sparked backlash among Rihanna fans, with many questioning why she would extend the platform to the actor. Depp’s latest opportunity came after his high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over her 2018 op-ed concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp, ordering her to pay him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damage. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.

When the news of Depp’s cameo was first confirmed last week, fans took to social media to criticise Rihanna and call for boycotts of her lingerie brand and makeup company, Fenty Beauty.

According to one individual, the decision to include Depp in the event showed how “out of touch” Rihanna is, while another questioned why she chose him in the first place, as opposed to some of the other “unproblematic men in Hollywood”.

Olly Alexander, who has worked with Savage x Fenty in the past, also responded to the news of Depp’s appearance in the fourth fashion instalment, with the singer revealing he “won’t be wearing” Rihanna’s brand in the future.

Rihanna has not addressed the backlash over the cameo.