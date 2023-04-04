Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The businesswoman and pop culture staple, Paris Hilton, has shared unseen photographs of her new baby son.

Hilton and entrepreneur husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in January.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer shared black-and-white photos embracing her son on Monday (3 April), captioning the post: “My whole heart. #MommyMonday,” accompanied by a blue love-heart emoji.

42-year-old Hilton got engaged to Reum on a private island in February 2021 and married that November.

After the wedding, speaking on The Ellen Degeneres Show in January 2022, Hilton she mentioned she intended to expand her family with “two or three” children.

Sharing the latest photograph of her son, her fans and followers left supportive messages in the comments.

“I can already tell that you’re going to be an amazing mum!! phoenix is so lucky to have you as a mother,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “You were made to be a mom Paris.”

In an interview with The Independent in March (25 March), Hilton expressed her dread at her son growing up.

“I get nervous when I think of him being a teenager and if he’s gonna want to sneak out at night … And I hope that he doesn’t want to be in this industry, because it’s a lot. I’m hoping he’ll be a nerd like his dad and do business or sports or something.”

This is both Reum and Hilton’s first marriage, but the Cooking With Paris star has been engaged four times in the past.

The media personality released her tell-all book Paris: The Memoir last month, which revealed secrets and stories from her adolescence that no one – including her parents, and her sister and best friend Nicky – knew about.

Read The Independent’s interview with the musician, actor and businesswoman here.