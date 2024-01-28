Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The “Queen of Sliving,” Paris Hilton, just threw her baby boy a star-studded birthday party.

On 27 January, the lush-loving reality icon pulled out all the stops for her one-year-old son, Phoenix, with Hollywood regulars there ready to honour the little Hilton.

Entitled “Sliving Under the Sea,” Phoenix’s party spread across social media with videos of Hilton’s backyard decorated in nautical embellishments. Colourful fish and green seaweed balloons were placed around the patio next to coral-shaped seating. To set the ambiance, Disney’s The Little Mermaid soundtrack rang throughout the space.

The guest list was even more glamorous than the themed adornments. Kelly Osbourne took her 13-month-old son Sidney. Rumer Willis accompanied her nine-month-old, while Lance Bass brought his twin two-year-olds, Alexander and Violet. Kat Von D went with her five-year-old son, Leafer, and Jessica Hart showed up solo.

“It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a ‘Sliving Under the Sea’ theme. I’m so excited,” Hilton, 42, said in one Instagram video. “I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life. So to now be able to do this for my little boy is such a special memory.”

Hilton then turned to her baby boy and said: “Are you ready for your birthday? Look, this is all for you! Look at this! Yay!”

The socialite, along with her husband Carter Reum, welcomed both Phoenix and her daughter London via surrogate.

Both parents waited until their children were born to announce the news of their family expanding. Hilton even waited to tell her mother about Phoenix.

During season two of Paris in Love, she confessed: “My life has been so public, so out there. I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control.”

“I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in,” Hilton continued.

Since the birth of her children, Hilton’s been more than willing to share her life as a mother with the world online. However, her followers have been carefully criticising her parenting. The A-lister received backlash recently after she posted a video of Phoenix and London during nap time. One person argued she had way too many blankets in Phoenix’s crib.

A concerned parent wrote: “Paris I love this so much! Be sure to check on safe sleep practices for your sweet little babies.”

“Thank you for letting me know,” Hilton respectfully responded.