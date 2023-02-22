Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has revealed that she and husband Carter Reum named their newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

The heiress, 42, who welcomed her first child via surrogate in January, shared the name she and Reum chose during the latest episode of her podcast This Is Paris.

During the 22 February episode, Hilton shared the name while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris: The Memoir, which will be released on 14 March.

“We plan to name him Phoenix, a name I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” Hilton read.

In her forthcoming memoir, Hilton then notes that, in addition to “a few good pop culture reference points,” Phoenix is also the name of the mythical bird that rises from its ashes.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points but more important, it’s the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she read. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives and that this should give us great hope for the future.”

After reading the excerpt, Hilton then confirmed that she and Reum named their son Phoenix, before revealing that the couple chose the middle name Barron after her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

“He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much,” Hilton told listeners. “We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son’s name.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Hilton reflected on the thought process that went into choosing her son’s name, with the DJ revealing that she has been planning the names she would give her children for “years and years”.

According to Hilton, she has known since she was a “little girl” that she wanted to name a future daughter London.

However, she said she struggled to come up with a boy name that also followed the same theme, as she explained that she’d wanted a name that was either a city, state or country. “Just something about the world. Because I love to travel and I love exotic names,” she said, adding that she thinks it’s “cute to all have city names”.

But, Hilton said it was “really difficult” coming up with a name for her future son, as she noted that all of her favourite places, such as Ibiza or Vegas, didn’t make for great options.

Hilton said she ultimately came up with the “amazing name” Phoenix “over a decade ago”.

“It’s such a beautiful name, it’s so unique,” Hilton continued, adding that she believes names have “power,” and that she and Reum wanted a name for their son that was “uniquely remarkable”.

During the podcast, Hilton also noted that the name Phoenix means hope, rebirth and transformation.

On Instagram, where Hilton also revealed her son’s name, fans have applauded the memoir author’s choice, and the meaning behind the moniker.

“Love his name and its meaning,” one person commented, while another said: “Literally the perfect name.”

Hilton announced she and Reum had welcomed their son on 24 January, when she shared a photo of herself holding the newborn’s hand along with the caption: “You are already loved beyond words.”