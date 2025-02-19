Paris Hilton’s two-year-old son won’t stop swearing in candid video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Hilton accidentally caught her toddler son’s potty mouth moment in a now-viral video on TikTok.

“When you think you’re capturing a sweet moment and then…,” the 44-year-old mom said just before Phoenix, two, can be heard saying: “F***.”

In the footage posted on February 18, Hilton is sat next to her son, who she welcomed with her husband Carter Reum via surrogacy back in January 2023. Hilton has her forehead pressed against Phoenix’s as he picks at a bowl of food in front of him.

“What did you just say?” she asked, laughing hysterically. “F***,” Phoenix replied, repeating the word three more times in between little giggles.

“How do you not laugh at this?” Hilton asked her followers. “I know I shouldn’t laugh but I can’t help it! Toddlers are actually little comedians.”

Fellow moms took to the DJ’s comments section to assure her this was “very normal” for two-year-olds.

In fact, Step Up star Jenna Dewan confessed she’s heard her four-year-old son Callum using the word. “I have this exact same toddler moment on video too,” she told Hilton.

‘How do you not laugh at this?’ Hilton asked her followers after catching her son Phoenix swearing ( TikTok/Paris Hilton )

“Mine stubbed her toe and went ‘ouch my god damn toe,’” one woman wrote. “Parenting is wild.”

A third said: “Mama of 4 here, all 4 of my kids would say their first few swear words the first time and I always laughed. If you don’t laugh it off, then you’re not doing it right, lol.”

“Ah, the universal toddler experience. You handled it well, Paris,” a fourth added.

Hilton has often shared intimate details about being a mom online. However, the public hasn’t always been so supportive.

During the second season of her Peacock reality series, Paris in Love, Hilton admitted she was “scared” to change Phoenix’s first diaper. “Should I learn how to change his diaper?” Hilton jokingly asked her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, before changing it.

“I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you,” she said to Phoenix, who was just 32 days old at the time. Next to her, Nicky and Phoenix’s nanny Gena give Hilton pointers on how to swap out the dirty diaper for a clean one.

The TV scene was later posted on TikTok by @realitytvking, receiving over 2.6 million views and spawning several comments from concerned parents.

“I feel bad for judging because I don’t know Paris. Obviously none of us do… but like… really? You never change your baby’s diaper? What?” one perplexed person wrote, while another said: “I don’t wanna sound like I’m mom-shaming but come onnnn A MONTH?!? Even my husband changed a diaper after a day!!”