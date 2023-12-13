Paris Hilton was “too scared” to change son’s diaper for a month

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paris Hilton has admitted that she didn’t change her first diaper until her son was one month old.

The 42-year-old American socialite recently became a mother of two after announcing the birth of her second child, daughter London, on 23 November. However, in the second season of her Peacock reality TV series - titled Paris in Love - Hilton revealed that she was “scared” to change her son’s diaper for the first time. Now, the clip has fellow parents questioning how Hilton was able to go one month without changing her son’s diaper.

In the video - which went viral this week after it was posted to TikTok - Hilton is seen introducing her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, to her son Phoenix Barron, who was just 32 days old at the time. “Should I learn how to change his diaper?” Hilton asked her sister. Before changing his diaper, Hilton held her son as she told him: “I said I wouldn’t do this on my birthday, but I will for you.”

The clip shows Hilton’s nanny, Gena, standing by the changing table as Nicky instructs her sister on how to change Phoenix’s diaper. At one point, Hilton asks the nanny which side of the diaper is the front and which side is the back. Nicky reminds her sister to be “gentle” while changing his diaper, as Gena suggests she talks to her son while she changes him.

The scene was later shared to TikTok by user @realitytvking, where it received more than 2.3m views. Over the clip, they wrote in the on-screen text: “Not Paris learning how to change her son’s diaper for the first time in a month.”

In the comments section, thousands of viewers expressed their shock that Hilton had yet to change her son’s diaper, one month after he was born via surrogate.

“I feel bad for judging because I don’t know Paris. Obviously none of us do… but like… really? You never change your baby’s diaper? What?” commented one person under the viral TIkTok.

“I’m sorry… what,” another user wrote. “I don’t wanna sound like I’m mom-shaming but come onnnn A MONTH?!? Even my husband changed a diaper after a day!!”

However, some fellow parents began mom-shaming Hilton for not learning how to change Phoenix’s diaper.

“Rich people are so out of touch with reality, this is real sad,” one person claimed.

“No amount of money would stop me dealing with my own baby,” another wrote. “The disconnect here is appalling.”

“The nanny is stressed watching her do that,” a third person commented, pointing out Hilton’s nanny standing by the changing table as Hilton changed her son for the first time.

While there were several mom-shamers in the comments section, some people reminded others that Hilton’s upbringing and past experiences may pose more challenges for Hilton as she adapts to motherhood.

“It’s probably how Paris was raised, almost totally by nannies,” one person pointed out. “It’s all she knows.”

“Guys, not everyone is good at being a first-time mom. It takes time,” said someone else. “At least she’s trying and now she’s a great mom. Stop shaming her.”

“If I had the funds… I wouldn’t have changed a diaper for a month either,” one person joked, while another user agreed: “Come on everyone. If we didn’t have to change diapers we wouldn’t.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Nicky told her sister that she should adjust her work schedule to spend more time with her children. “Learning to say no and not taking that job,” Nicky said, when asked by Hilton what her best advice was for first-time moms.

“You don’t need the money. They’re this small for such a small window, and it’s so sweet, and you don’t want to miss it. This should be the priority,” she continued. Nicky shared in a confessional that motherhood wasn’t always on the reality star’s mind growing up. The mother of three explained that Hilton “was definitely more of a tomboy” as children and she “wasn’t one to really talk about having a baby”.

She went on to describe Hilton as a “workaholic” and warned her sister not to “miss out on anything” in her children’s lives.

Back in January, Hilton and her husband Carter Reum surprised the world when they announced the arrival of their first child together, son Phoenix Barron. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned the post, which showed her holding her son Phoenix’s tiny hand.

Just 10 months later, the couple - who have been married since November 2021 - welcomed their second baby, daughter London. “Thankful for my baby girl,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, showing a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the collared top.

Following the birth of her first child, Hilton revealed that she kept his birth a secret from her family and staff in order to protect his privacy. “Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” Hilton explained on her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, one month after Phoenix was born.

“It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”

Much like the birth of her son Phoenix, Hilton also surprised her friends and family after welcoming her daughter London via surrogate. “The only people who knew were obviously Carter, my mom, and my sister. But my parents didn’t know when it was happening, they just knew that it was going to happen,” Hilton said during an appearance on Today in November. “It was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody.”

“I feel just so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together,” she added. “I couldn’t imagine anything else. I’m just over the moon with everything.”