Paris Hilton opens up about welcoming ‘angel’ baby London: ‘I’m loving my mom era’

Paris Hilton has shared new details about welcoming her second child with husband Carter Reum: daughter London.

The 42-year-old DJ joined Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on 27 November, where she discussed becoming a mother of two to 10 month-old son Phoenix Barron and her newborn daughter, London. “She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl,” Hilton said. “We’re just over the moon.”

When asked how her journey to motherhood compares to previous chapters of her life, the reality TV star candidly admitted: “I’m loving my mom era.”

“I feel just so at peace, so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life that we’re building together,” Hilton added. “I couldn’t imagine anything else. I’m just over the moon with everything.”

The socialite shared how her 10-month-old son has adjusted to becoming a big brother. While Bush Hager noted that Hilton’s children “are so close in age”, the Simple Life alum maintained that Phoenix understands there’s a new baby in the family. “I’m like: ‘This is your baby sister, London,’” she explained. “He’s just so gentle and sweet, and he’ll put his hand out and rub her arm or face.”

Hilton - who has previously been open about the alleged abuse she experienced as a teen at the Provo Canyon School in Utah - went on to reveal how the lessons she’s learned throughout the years will impact how she raises her children. “Now being a mom and how protective you are, I’m just always thinking about one day when my kids are teenagers - how that’s a scary thing,” she said.

Hilton added that she’s “always going to be there” for her children and will teach them how to deal with unwanted feelings. “Just not holding on to shame, that shouldn’t be on you. It should be on the people who hurt you,” the Paris: The Memoir author said. “The number one rule in our house is just to have kind human beings, so that’s who we’re raising them to be.”

Hilton and Reum - who have been married since November 2021 - surprised the world last week when they announced the arrival of their second child together via surrogate. For the big announcement, the model posted a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the collared top. “Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post.

Much like the birth of her son Phoenix, Hilton waited until her baby girl was born to share her arrival with not only the world, but also her family. “The only people who knew were obviously Carter, my mom, and my sister. But my parents didn’t know when it was happening, they just knew that it was going to happen,” Hilton said on Today. “It was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody.”

When Phoenix was born in January this year, the TV personality didn’t inform her family their surrogate gave birth until one week later. “Not even my mom, my sister, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” Hilton explained on her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris. “It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I’ve never really had anything be just mine.”

In a preview clip for her Peacock reality TV series, Paris in Love, Hilton’s venture capitalist husband shared his thoughts on keeping the birth of their first baby a secret. “I don’t think it ever hit me we weren’t going to tell anyone, that was really Paris,” Reum said in the teaser. “My initial inclination was to tell my family and get everyone excited, hers was to hold the secret.”

However, her husband admitted that he understood why Hilton was apprehensive about sharing Phoenix’s expected delivery date. “But she’s had to go through life having to protect herself, so I was gonna do everything I could to be a good teammate,” Reum added.