Paris Hilton has hilariously responded after a TikToker revealed that he once “robbed” her of a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses.

Greg, who goes by the username @asapscience on the platform, shared the admission in a video posted last week while attempting the “Super Freaky Girl” trend, which sees TikTok users tell stories to the instrumental of the Nicki Minaj track.

In his story, Greg revealed that he “once robbed Paris Hilton” outside of a club in Toronto, before joking that he hopes the heiress never sees his video because he “could go to jail”.

“It was 2007, I was at an MIA concert, the musician. It was great, I was drinking and I left the concert and then a big black car pulled up and all these people screamed and Paris Hilton got out,” Greg recalled, before noting that he actually took a photo with Hilton at the time.

According to Greg, after Hilton’s arrival, everyone went inside, at which point he and his friend decided to open the door to the car that the 41 year old had arrived in. “There was no one in the car, so we just got in the car,” he continued.

While in Hilton’s car, the pair found the script for House of Wax, with Greg recalling that he and his friend were “laughing and screaming”.

However, according to Greg’s story, his friend then yelled “run,” which he thought meant the police were coming.

“So we ran, but my friend was actually screaming with joy because she’d stolen her Christian Dior sunglasses,” Greg continued. “Sorry Paris. So we have Christian Dior sunglasses that are Paris Hilton’s.

“We share them in a sisterhood of the travelling Paris Hilton sunglasses,” he concluded while referencing the film the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. “So, yes, I robbed Paris Hilton, I hope that’s okay. And please don’t put me in jail, you’re rich.”

The video, which was viewed more than 2.6m times, attracted the attention of Hilton herself, who responded to the confession with a video of her own.

In her stitched response, Hilton could be seen standing in her closet in a pink tracksuit and pink heart sunglasses as she listened to Greg’s story and mouthed: “What?”

However, Hilton did not appear disturbed by the robbery, as she danced to the music and smiled as Greg recounted the incident, with the DJ only slightly shocked when Greg reached the part about the possible police response.

But rather than become upset over the realisation she was robbed of her sunglasses, Hilton actually laughed as Greg continued. As for whether she planned to put Greg “in jail,” Hilton shook her head “no”.

In the caption of Hilton’s video, which has been viewed more than 24.8m times, she wrote: “LOL! Can you please do a reveal of the sisterhood of the travelling Paris Hilton sunglasses?”

In response to her video, fans praised Hilton for her “humble” reaction to Greg’s confession.

“I love your reaction to the video! Stay humble Paris!” one person commented, while another said: “This is so iconic lmao.”

“Aw I love this reaction,” someone else wrote.

The video also prompted a response from Greg, who apologised in the comments and offered to give the sunglasses back.

“I’M SO SORRY PARIS!!! We can give them back to you!!!! WE HAVE THEM STILL LOLOLOL, you’re the sweetest!!!!” the TikToker wrote, to which Hilton replied: “I forgive you and you can keep them! I’m not going to ruin your tradition of the sisterhood of the traveling Paris Hilton sunglasses.”

In a follow-up video, in which he could be seen wearing the Dior sunglasses, Greg reacted to Hilton’s response, with the TikToker again apologising for robbing the heiress.

Greg then showed off the sunglasses in question, before jokingly asking Hilton if she wanted to join the “sisterhood of the travelling sunglasses”.

“I will happily give them back to you as long as you give them back to me,” he joked. “Kidding. No, you can have them back, they are yours, I did break into your car and steal them from you. Again, I am so sorry.”

Greg then proceeded to thank Hilton for “being such a good sport,” before questioning whether the oversized black sunglasses are still in style. “Fashionably, is this back? You tell me, fashion icon,” he continued.

In the video, Greg then revealed that he planned to wear the sunglasses this weekend “in honour” of Hilton “not taking [him] to literal court”.

Hilton responded to the video with another of her own, in which she watched Greg’s TikTok while standing in a closet full of sunglasses and wearing what appeared to be another pair of Dior sunglasses.

As for whether the sunglass style is back, Hilton mouthed “yes” in response to Greg’s inquiry.

In the caption of the video, Hilton revealed that she remembers the glasses in question. “Omg, I remember these sunglasses. They look hot on you so you can keep them! PS: They NEVER went out of style,” she wrote.

The generous response prompted renewed praise from Hilton’s fans and followers, including Julia Fox, who wrote: “I love you.”

“This is like the most wholesome petty larceny story ever!” another person said, while someone else added: “Paris is a queen for this.”