Paris Hilton hires seven pet mediums during search for missing dog

Paris Hilton hired seven pet mediums to help her search for her missing chihuahua, Diamond Baby, who went missing 20 days ago.

The hotel heiress has been searching for her beloved pet since 14 September and offered a $10,000 (£8,785) reward to anyone who could reunite them.

An Instagram post on Monday (3 October) revealed that she has spoken to “seven credible pet mediums/communicators” who have told her that Diamond Baby is alive, and “someone has her.”

“That gives me hope,” she said, adding that “at this point, hope is the only thing getting [me] through.”

