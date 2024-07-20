Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal the gender of third baby

The duo tied the knot in 2022 after 12 years together

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Saturday 20 July 2024 15:42 BST
Comments
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal the sex of baby number three
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal the sex of baby number three (Getty Images)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are adding another daughter to their family roster.

On July 18, the happy couple took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming reel from their gender reveal party after announcing they were expecting baby number three a week prior. Blue and pink decorations lined the perimeter of their pool, centering a massive game of Tic-tac-toe called “Little Sis or Little Bro: Flip to Know.”

The pair walked alongside their two children – Sterling Skye, three, and Patrick “Bronze,” 19 months – toward the large grid. Clips showed the Kansas City Chiefs player helping Sterling turn the pieces to find out whether she was getting another sister or a brother.

As Sterling flipped the final piece on the top row, spurts of pink confetti dust shot out from behind the balloons over a line of three pink Xs on the board. Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, hugged their two infants and handed them flags that read, “Big Sister” and “Big Brother.”

Fans were thrilled to see the pair were expanding their family of four to add a second daughter. “Baby girl is already so loved,” a kind woman remarked, while another said: “Woohoo! Congrats!!!!! Love y’all!!!”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye, in 2021 and their son Patrick in 2022
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye, in 2021 and their son Patrick in 2022 (Getty Images)

The extravagant gender reveal comes just a week after the news of Brittany’s pregnancy was shared online. In a July 12 post on Instagram, Patrick and Brittany told their followers they were expecting again with a loving video.

“Round three, here we come,” the duo wrote next to footage of their family running around holding ultra-sound pictures as “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars rang in the background.

Patrick and Brittany’s love story started in high school. The NFL quarterback and the soccer star bonded over their passion for sports while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Though Brittany was a junior and Patrick was a sophomore, romance sparks flew between them. They started dating, continuing their relationship through the end of their high school experience and into college.

The now-retired soccer player welcomed her firstborn with Patrick in 2021, a year before they said “I do” in Maui, Hawaii. Not long after their nuptials, baby Patrick was born.

Ahead of the Chiefs training camp, Patrick and Brittany spent time in London, watching day five of Wimbledon. The sweet pair kept their sunglasses on as they watched the renowned tennis tournament across the pond.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in