Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal the gender of third baby

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are adding another daughter to their family roster.

On July 18, the happy couple took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming reel from their gender reveal party after announcing they were expecting baby number three a week prior. Blue and pink decorations lined the perimeter of their pool, centering a massive game of Tic-tac-toe called “Little Sis or Little Bro: Flip to Know.”

The pair walked alongside their two children – Sterling Skye, three, and Patrick “Bronze,” 19 months – toward the large grid. Clips showed the Kansas City Chiefs player helping Sterling turn the pieces to find out whether she was getting another sister or a brother.

As Sterling flipped the final piece on the top row, spurts of pink confetti dust shot out from behind the balloons over a line of three pink Xs on the board. Patrick, 28, and Brittany, 28, hugged their two infants and handed them flags that read, “Big Sister” and “Big Brother.”

Fans were thrilled to see the pair were expanding their family of four to add a second daughter. “Baby girl is already so loved,” a kind woman remarked, while another said: “Woohoo! Congrats!!!!! Love y’all!!!”

open image in gallery The couple welcomed their first daughter, Sterling Skye, in 2021 and their son Patrick in 2022 ( Getty Images )

The extravagant gender reveal comes just a week after the news of Brittany’s pregnancy was shared online. In a July 12 post on Instagram, Patrick and Brittany told their followers they were expecting again with a loving video.

“Round three, here we come,” the duo wrote next to footage of their family running around holding ultra-sound pictures as “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars rang in the background.

Patrick and Brittany’s love story started in high school. The NFL quarterback and the soccer star bonded over their passion for sports while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Though Brittany was a junior and Patrick was a sophomore, romance sparks flew between them. They started dating, continuing their relationship through the end of their high school experience and into college.

The now-retired soccer player welcomed her firstborn with Patrick in 2021, a year before they said “I do” in Maui, Hawaii. Not long after their nuptials, baby Patrick was born.

Ahead of the Chiefs training camp, Patrick and Brittany spent time in London, watching day five of Wimbledon. The sweet pair kept their sunglasses on as they watched the renowned tennis tournament across the pond.