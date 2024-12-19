Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Patrick Mahomes has spoiled his offensive line for the holiday season.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently presented his teammates with red Yeti coolers stuffed with luxury gifts to celebrate their almost perfect record of 13 wins and one loss this season.

Staying on theme with the Chiefs’ team colors of red, white, and gold, the red coolers are designed to fit 82 cans or 64 pounds of ice and have a retail value of $425.

Inside the coolers, members of the offensive line also received $999 Normatec Elite air compression leg attachments by Hyperice to help with muscle recovery.

The Chiefs teammates also received Rolex watches, Lucchese leather boots, Oakley sunglasses, WHOOP bands, and products from Adidas’ Black Y-3 line. Two players from the team were given Louis Vitton luggage.

The NFL team recently played against the Cleveland Browns with a final score of 21 to 7. However, Mahomes walked away from the game with an ankle injury and has not yet made a decision if he will be playing in their upcoming game against the Houston Texans on Saturday (December 21).

Although the quarterback was still able to practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday, they were considered light, and Mahomes said his ankle was still bothering him. He said in an interview with ESPN that if his ankle is still not healed by the day of the game, he won’t force himself to play given the low stakes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s dire that I play,” Mahomes said. “It’s not in the AFC Championship Game where we’re playing to get to the Super Bowl. We have a little bit of room to kind of spare, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win.”

He added that a decision likely won’t be made until a day or two before the game. “I’ll push myself to get to the best place possible over these next few days and we’ll be able to make a decision then,” Mahomes said.

“I’m not going to put our team in a bad position.”

This comes after Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, seemed to drop hints about his possible retirement from the NFL.

In a recent episode of his New Heights podcast co-hosted with his older brother, Jason Kelce, he pointed out that he might have just played his last game in Cleveland ever following the team’s recent game against the Browns.

“I don’t know if it’s the last time I’ll ever play in Cleveland, but it kinda felt like I was just giving it one last hurrah before I’m done because I’ve only played there twice in 12 years,” he said.

Travis is in the middle of his twelfth season with the Chiefs. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year.