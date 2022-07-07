Paul Rudd has sent an uplifting letter and a signed Ant-Man helmet to a 12-year-old boy who was bullied by school classmates who refused to sign his yearbook.

After completing sixth grade, Brody Ridder, from Colorado, came home from school with just a few signatures in his yearbook, according to his mother Cassandra. One of the signatures was from Ridder himself, who wrote: “Hope you make some more friends.”

The bullying, which Cassandra told The Washington Post followed similar incidents in the past, “broke [her] heart,” while the 12-year-old told the outlet that it “made [him] sad” when his fellow classmates declined his requests to sign the yearbook.

Ridder has since made a new friend in the Ant-Man actor, however, who reached out to the 12 year old and his mother shortly after the story went viral.

According to a post shared on Facebook by Cassandra, Rudd sent the 12 year old a signed helmet and a letter, in which he reminded him that things “get better,” and that there are many people who love him.

“Dear Brody, it was great talking to you the other day. It’s important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better,” Rudd wrote. “There are so many people that love you and think you’re the coolest kid there is - me being one of them!

“I can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’re going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul.”

On the Ant-Man helmet, the actor also included a personalised note, in which he described the 12 year old as his “good friend”.

“To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world!” Rudd wrote on the front of the helmet, before signing it: “Paul Rudd. Ant-Man.”

In the post, Cassandra also revealed that her son and Rudd are now on “texting terms,” with a screenshot of an iMessage conversation showing the actor informing Ridder that the package would be arriving soon.

After Ridder responded: “You’re my favourite super hero,” Rudd replied: “You’re mine.”

“Guys, more tears. Paul Rudd is an amazing human being,” Cassandra captioned the post. “Brody and Paul are on texting terms now. The text message got me.”

While speaking to The Independent about Ridder’s reaction to the gift, Cassandra said that her son was “ecstatic”. “He couldn’t believe it,” she said.

In the comments, others also praised Rudd for the sweet gesture, with one person revealing that it made them “tear up,” while another said: “This is awesome.”

“I absolutely love this. Tell Brody he is a superhero to a lot of us,” someone else wrote.

According to Cassandra, the Clueless star’s gift arrived after he and Ridder spoke via FaceTime, with a video posted to Facebook showing a part of the pair’s conversation.

In the video, Rudd could be heard telling Ridder that he had to meet him and talk to him because they share similar interests, such as chess, fencing and dinosaurs.

“Well I’m very excited that I get to talk to you and I get to meet you,” Rudd told the 12 year old, while Cassandra revealed in the caption that the call made Ridder “so happy”.

In addition to a friendship with Rudd, Ridder’s story has also prompted an outpouring of support for the 12 year old from around the country, with Cassandra revealing on Facebook that her son also received letters from students in Florida.