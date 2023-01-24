Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A poll of 2,000 adults who have a pet revealed their top goals for their furry friend for the year - including getting more exercise and losing weight.

Others want them to learn a new trick and bark less, while 18 per cent are adamant about their pooch improving when walking off the lead.

It also emerged a third of owners are more likely to complete their own resolutions if they do them alongside their pets.

Bella Von Mesterhazy at Petplan, which commissioned the research, said: "After the over-indulgence of the Christmas and New Year period, we know the new year is a great time to reset and focus on some resolutions for the year ahead.

“Making resolutions for your pet, to make sure they are happy and healthy is equally as important."

The study also found 85 per cent of those who have set their furry friend a goal think it’s likely they will stick to their resolution, with 28 per cent setting targets for their pet in previous years.

Improving physical health is the main objective for 56 per cent, while half are keen to improve their relationship with their four-legged friend.

When it comes to their pet’s behaviour, 34 per cent feel there are areas they would like to improve this year – including pulling on the lead, nervousness and excessive barking.

Nearly a fifth (18 per cent) put these bad habits down to needing more time to learn and 17 per cent said it is a behaviour common with their breed.

Despite wanting to work on these things, 82 per cent said their pet is typically well-behaved

Touching on their own resolutions, 42 per cent of owners have set themselves one, with 69 per cent claiming they will stick to it – less than when asked the same question about their pet.

For 40 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, there is a similarity between their own goal and that of their furry companion - such as more exercise and a healthier diet.

And when thinking about the year ahead, 51 per cent said their pet will help them become a better person.

Bella Von Mesterhazy, at Petplan, added: “We have lots of useful advice, guidance, and training tips that can help with any resolutions you decide to set them.

“The health of the nation’s animals is at the heart of everything we do, so we’re delighted to see that this is reflected by owners too.”

Top 20 pet resolutions for 2023