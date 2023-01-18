A Chorley family’s pet duck has been captured on camera enjoying a cup of tea in footage which has gained him an “army of fans.”

Ham, a four-year-old Indian Runner Duck, lives with owner Charlotte Taylor-Dugdale and is “best friends” with her children, whom he even follows to school.

The mother-of-three has hand-reared Ham since he was one week old.

“I’m like his mother duck and it’s like he’s one of the kids. He’s like a little human, he’s got his own personality,” Taylor-Dugdale said.

