Pete Davidson is winning boyfriend of the year, thanks to his prayer candle of girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live star was recently exposed for intentionally moving his candle with Kardashian’s likeness into view during a series of live TV interviews. In an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!), Davidson confirmed the pair were in a relationship following months of speculation.

Speaking to host Kay Adams, Davidson revealed that his life hasn’t really changed since rumours spread about his new relationship. “Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

Davidson spoke live from his Staten Island bedroom, where the interviewer noted a candle bearing Kardashian’s picture displayed behind him. Now, Tabitha Lipkin, who interviewed the 28-year-old comedian for NBCLX, has revealed to TikTok that the prayer candle placement may not be so accidental.

“Pete Davidson moved the Kim Kardashian candle into view before my interview with him!” Lipkin wrote in her video. At the beginning of the clip, Davidson apologises for the mess due to his move from Staten Island to Brooklyn, and walks over to his dresser. There, he moves the candle out from the back of the dresser to the forefront and rotates it to be in view. “If your man doesn’t have a candle with your face on it in interviews, does he even care?” Lipkin captioned the TikTok.

Fans found the TikTok hilarious, and joked in the comments that Davidson’s sly move was the workings of momager Kris Jenner. “The man really said ‘imma get a text from Kris if I don’t do this’,” said @laurenccain. “‘Hold on, this is part of my contract’,” said @breefeatherston.

Others felt the placement was staged, since Davidson acted surprised in his later interviews that the candle was in view. “Then he gets asked in the interview and acts surprised that it’s there,” said @dinwiddie28. “Bro. So staged. He knew he had to,” said @keelyincorporated.

After meeting – and sharing a kiss – on the set of Saturday Night Live in October, the pair were spotted together several times and were even pictured holidaying together in the Bahamas. In a recent interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian, 41, opened up the breakdown of her marriage with rapper Kanye West. “For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”