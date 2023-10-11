Pete Davidson is on the market for a hot date - but not for him

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pete Davidson is getting serious about finding the perfect match – for his mother.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian confirmed his comeback as host of the NBC show during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on 10 October. On the recent taping of the Tonight Show, Davidson listed all the reasons he’s looking forward to getting back to his old studio for one more take. But apparently, his appearance as host on the weekly special was set for last season before the Writer’s Guild of America strikes paused the show.

Davidson told Fallon: “It’s funny, any time I have something that I work really hard on that I’m, like, really proud of, either a national pandemic happens, and they’re like: ‘No premiere for you!’ Or then this writer’s strike happened.”

The 29-year-old comedian conveyed his doubts the show will happen, having been postponed for so long. However, Davidson is set to host the season 49 premiere with musical guest Ice Spice.

On how the star found out about the job, he admitted: “I got a classic Lorne text. He was like: ‘There’s a rumour going around that you’re the host for the premiere.’ And he goes: ‘I guess it’s true, because I started it.’” Lorne Michaels, SNL producer, worked with Davidson for his nine-year run on the show. Michaels has been producing the skit series since 1985.

Ready to be at The King of Staten Island lead’s side for his return is Davidson’s mother Amy. From her 2019 Mother’s Day skit to a 2023 Smartwater commercial, Amy is as much of a sideline supporter as she is a costar to her son. For this upcoming episode, Davidson only confirmed his mom would be in the studio - whether she’ll stay in the audience or join him onstage is unknown.

“She’s very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have! Like, she’s always ready to go up,” the Bupkis actor joked. “And I’m really excited, just because, like, I’m trying to find my mom someone to date.”

“She hasn’t been with anybody in like 23 years. So, like, yeah! And she’s a good catch,” he continued.

While Davidson’s intentions in finding his mom a suitable match may be pure, he admitted to a few selfish reasons too.

He confessed: “I really just want someone to take care of her and to get her off my hands.”

Amy, Davidson, and his sister 25-year-old sister Casey have been on their own since their father, Scott, was killed during the 11 September 2001 attacks in New York City. Scott was working in the front line as a firefighter on that tragic day. At the time, Davidson was only seven years old.

Following his split from Ariana Grande in 2019, the A-lister moved back in with his mom, buying a house on Staten Island together. The 2020 drama, The King of Staten Island, follows Davidson as he assumes the role of Scott, a character based off him, who’s grieving the loss of his father while battling Crohn’s disease and navigating adulthood.