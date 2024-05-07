Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor reportedly engaged to actor Cameron Fuller

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly tying the knot with her boyfriend, actor Cameron Fuller.

According to a report shared by E! News, when Dynevor walked the red carpet at the Met Gala with a diamond ring on her finger, she was also debuting her engagement ring. However, her rumoured fiancé, Fuller, did not attend the fashion extravaganza with her.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Dynevor for comment.

Although Dynevor and Fuller have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, they were first spotted together in April 2023 when they were photographed holding hands while in London. In July 2023, they seemingly went public with their romance when they attended a Wimbledon tennis tournament together.

They have since gone on to make a few public appearances together, as Fuller and Dynevor walked hand-in-hand when at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards in February.

Prior to her relationship with Fuller – who’s made appearances in several TV shows over the years – Dynevor dated comedian Pete Davidson for six months. During an interview with Elle in September, the actor opened up about what she learned from the brief romance, noting that it led her to discover the realities of having her personal life judged by strangers.

“It just goes back to being naïve - I didn’t think anyone would care,” she said. “I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life.”

Along with the reported engagement ring on her finger, the Bridgerton alum posed on the iconic Met steps last night in a sheer, light-pink gown, which was adorned with a floral print on the bottom and had a long train. She completed her outfit with diamond earrings and a matching bracelet, while her hair was in a bun.

There was another special meaning behind her look: it marked the first time that a celebrity wore a dress by Victoria Beckham to the Met Gala. Dynevor also celebrated the occasion on Instagram, while sharing photos of her appearance at the fashion event.

“What an absolute honour to attend The Met wearing custom @victoriabeckham. It was a DREAM to watch her and her incredible team create this dress in time for this epic night,” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to Vogue, Dynevor emphasised how much it meant to her to wear this gown. “Ten-year-old me could never have seen this coming,” she said. She also went on to praise the design of the dress and how it encaptured the dress code of the gala, “The Garden of Time.”

“It’s like something out of a fairytale,” she said. “It has this beautiful train with flowers going all the way up it… it’s very ethereal.”

As set by Wintour, the dress code of the 2024 gala was inspired by the 1962 JG Ballard short story, “The Garden of Time”, with guests expected to illustrate fleeting beauty like Count Axel’s dwindling garden and organic elements, like floral embellishments.

The annual fashion event also coincided with the opening of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection were showcased.