Phoebe Dynevor reveals what she learned from her past relationship with Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor has spoken candidly about her past relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, amid rumours the former Saturday Night Live star is dating Madelyn Cline.

In an interview with Elle published on 26 September, the Bridgerton star opened up about how her rise to fame on the Netflix series - coupled with her relationship with the King of Staten Island star - led her to discover the realities of having her personal life judged by strangers.

“It just goes back to being naïve - I didn’t think anyone would care,” she told the outlet. “I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life.”

The 2020 premiere of the Shonda Rhimes-backed period drama put Dynevor on the map like never before, and it wasn’t until the show’s visibility peaked that she realised there was no going back.

“You realise, ‘Oh, I can’t live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest,’” the 28-year-old said. “There was a time, for example, when I’d post anything on my Instagram, and now I’m very, very careful about what I put out into the world.”

However, she admitted that her increased awareness of her online presence turned into a hyperfixation of all aspects of her life, and the paparazzi didn’t help.

“People are going to make up whatever story that they want to make from a few pictures, that’s fine,” Dynevor continued. “I had to learn to let things go and let it wash over my head instead of the normal reaction, which is to be like, ‘But that’s not true, and that didn’t happen.’”

“You have to let it go and focus on the work. I really am just here to act. I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work,” she added.

In 2021, Dynevor and Davidson sparked romance speculation after they were spotted together on an intimate date, before debuting their relationship that July at Wimbledon. However, their flame burned somewhat quickly due to long-distance issues, as Dynevor was filming season two of Bridgerton in the UK while Davidson was still doing SNL in New York City.

Speaking to E! News after their confirmed split, an insider revealed the two ultimately called it quits due to the miles between them. “The long distance made it very difficult,” the source claimed. “They had fun, but it wasn’t sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on.”

Now, Davidson is reportedly dating another Netflix star, Outer Banks actor Madelyn Cline. The 25-year-old, who plays Sarah Cameron on the show, was supposedly seen supporting Davidson at his show in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Sources allegedly confirmed to People that it wasn’t just a random visit as the two are now rumoured to be dating. Cline is the latest celebrity to be romantically linked to Davidson, following a number of other high-profile relationships - including - Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kaia Gerber.

Davidson was most recently linked to his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. The two split in August after less than one year of dating.