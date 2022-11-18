Pierce Brosnan celebrates becoming a grandfather for the fourth time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pierce Brosnan has introduced his new grandchild to the world.

The James Bond star has become a grandfather for the fourth time after his son, Sean, welcomed his second child, a boy named Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, with wife Sanja Banic last week.

In a cute Instagram post, the 69-year-old actor shared two close-up photos of the newborn and congratulated his son, daughter-in-law, and their seven-year-old daughter, Marley May.

“Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22,” he wrote.

“All good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.”

The Mamma Mia! star has previously spoken of his delight at becoming a grandparent, saying that his grandchildren “melt” his heart.

“It’s just such a joy to be a grandparent… there is just something intoxicating about it and beautiful,” he said during a 2017 appearance on US talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“There is something very special about it. I think it’s the timing of your life … you know, your passage in life is going through and you’ve brought up a son or daughter and now you have a [grandchild], and you’re looking at the clock,” he said.

Brosnan also has two older grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas, from his late adopted daughter, Charlotte, who died from ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of 42.

He is also a father to 50-year-old Christopher with his late wife Cassandra Smith who also died from ovarian cancer in 1991.

The veteran actor remarried in 2001 to Keely Shaye Smith, with whom he has two sons, Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21.

Despite his personal losses, the star said he wouldn’t like to think he has been “hardened” by this.

“I think I've found good faith in my life, and good faith in myself,” he said in a 2018 interview with Yahoo!

“You just have to be... you have to have good faith. [In life] you're going to suffer one way or the other. You're going to.

“It's truly unavoidable, and so you just have to know that the days will get better, and you just have to endure whatever pain has been given to you. And then put it down and try and do good things,” he said.