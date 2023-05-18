Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans can’t get over how similar Pierce Brosnan is to his mother in his recent Mother’s Day tribute on social media.

The James Bond star, 70, took to Instagram on Sunday 14 May to wish his mother, Mary May Smith, a happy Mother’s Day. “Happy Mother’s Day,” the Irish actor captioned his post, alongside a green shamrock and red heart emoji. “I love you Mum!”

His Instagram post featured several smiling photos of the mother and son duo, as fans couldn’t help but notice their striking resemblance. In one image, the two were posing on a beach, while another showed the father of five hugging his mother.

The third selfie showed the pair’s noticeable similarities, from their eyes to their same smiles.

“Now I know where you got the smile from,” commented one fan under Brosnan’s post, while another said: “Ohhhh both of you have the same smiling and the eyes!!!!”

“You got your good looks from your adorable mom!” a third fan wrote.

Pierce Brosnan was born in County Louth but raised in County Meath by his grandparents for 12 years, while his mother lived in London working as a nurse. When his grandparents died, the Mamma Mia actor lived with an aunt and uncle before he was subsequently sent to live in a boarding house.

He previously described his childhood as solitary, Roman Catholic upbringing. “My father took off for the hills and, for my mother, it was a very difficult time in the 50s to be a single parent. So, in many respects, I created my own self,” he told The Guardian in 2020.

“I’m very grateful that I didn’t have the shackles of parenting, so to speak, and really cleaved my own path in life. When, as a young teenager, I told my mother that I wanted to be an actor, she was extremely supportive of that. She wholeheartedly said: ‘Follow your dreams.’”

In 1980, Brosnan married Australian actor Cassandra Harris and they welcomed son Sean three years later. He also adopted Harris’ children, Charlotte and Chris, from her previous marriage and they each took on his last name. His wife was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and died in December 1991 at age 43. His adopted daughter Charlotte also died of ovarian cancer in June 2013.

He met American journalist Keely Shaye Smith in 1994 and they were married in Ireland in 2001. They have two sons together – Dylan Brosnan, 26, and Paris Brosnan, 22.

Last November, the Tomorrow Never Dies star celebrated becoming a grandfather for the fourth time after his son Sean welcomed his second child, a boy named Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, with wife Sanja Banic.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared two close-up photos of the newborn and congratulated his son, daughter-in-law, and their seven-year-old daughter, Marley May on the newest addition. “Jaxxon Elijah Brosnan, born 3:06pm 11/12/22,” he wrote.

“All good blessings to you my dearest grandson, welcome. Congratulations my darling Sean, Sanja and Marley. Peace be with you.”

Brosnan also has two older grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas, from his late adopted daughter, Charlotte.