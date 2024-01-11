Plane passenger upsets fellow travellers with flashing neon charger

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman decided to use a neon, glow-in-the-dark phone charger that flashed different colours while on a red-eye flight, to the disappointment of the rest of the plane.

In a recent Reddit post to the “Mildly Infuriating” subreddit, one person posted a clip of someone in their row on the plane with the charger glowing in the dark. In the clip, the phone charging cable flashes between vibrant neon green, blue and pink colours and can be seen reflecting off of nearby passengers’ tray tables.

The passenger who took the video wrote in the description, “Of the six hour flight, over four hours the cable was flashing bright while the owner’s mobile device screen was set to peak brightness level. Other passengers looked around to make eye contact like: ‘Are you seeing this??’”

Many people ended up taking to the comments to express how shocked they were to see someone bring an object like that on a plane. “I have one and I love it but I use it at home. Why anyone would want to draw attention to themselves with it is beyond me especially while blatantly disturbing people on a flight,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Owning it and bringing it on a f***ing aeroplane (and using it there) and two very different things. She is evil though.”

Other commenters were concerned about the potential medical conditions that could be triggered from the flashing lights. “Anyone with epilepsy around her is in legit danger. Like, she’s not just regular old rude, she’s full on ignorant,” one person commented.

“This type of lights give me PTSD of migraines starting when you cant see half of your vision due to ‘light flickering/dead spots,’” another comment read.