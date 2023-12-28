Husband accidentally ruins wife’s pregnancy reveal by burning bun in the oven

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although the goal with pregnancy reveals is to be sweet, they don’t always go according to plan.

Liz Rose Short took to TikTok to share her attempt to let her husband, Codie, know that she was pregnant with their third child. According to the TikToker, she had done pregnancy reveals before where she planned a scavenger hunt for her first child and used onesies for her second. This time, she put a bun in her oven.

Unfortunately, Liz left her house at one point during the day and Codie preheated the oven not knowing the single bun was in there. The clip starts when Codie pulls out the black bun saying, “Elizabeth, I love you so much. Why would you put a single roll in the oven?”

“It’s not a roll. It’s a bun,” Liz responded, as she added text to the video that read: “I really thought he was gonna get it here.”

The couple continued to go back and forth so Liz could get her husband to say the phrase, “bun in the oven” in the hopes that he would understand the pregnancy reveal. “We have a bun ... in the oven,” she concluded, as he continued to not understand the significance.

"I just pulled it out,” Codie replied.

“Codie,” his wife says, finally spelling it out for him. “We’re having a baby.”

When the news eventually hit him, he tossed the bun aside and ran up to hug his wife.

Since the video was first posted, it has received over 23 million views. Many people went on to joke about the interaction between the two of them in the comments section and to extend their congratulations.

“The way he he was like oh *throws everything down to hug you*,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “So stuck on the fact that it’s burnt. Congratulations though.”

“‘Yeah I pulled it out’ not quick enough because now there’s a bun in the oven,” a third commenter joked.

Recently, TikTok star Emily Mariko announced she is going to be a first-time mom.

The social media influencer shared a video to TikTok on Christmas Eve to announce that she and her husband, Matt Rickard, are expecting their first child together. In the video, Mariko, who has more than 12m followers on TikTok, could be seen walking into her living room with a plate of cookies and a glass of milk in her hands.

After placing the sweets on the table, she went on to two stockings, both of which appeared to be for her and her husband, up above the fireplace. There was also a third hook along the fireplace, where she hung up a tiny, red stocking for her soon-to-be-born child.

Mariko’s video concluded with her sitting next to the stocking and smiling at the camera. She then placed her hands on her face and opened her mouth in shock, to express her excitement over the big news.

Mariko’s video has quickly gone viral, as it has more than 4.7m views. In the comments, fans went on to congratulate the influencer, while also making references to her signature videos where she cooks salmon and rice.