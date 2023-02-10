Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Billy Webb following his arrest last month.

The 28-year-old reality TV star, who announced in October that she’s expecting her first child, has said that Webb is “no longer around” as the baby’s due date approaches.

It was reported in January that Webb, 29, had been arrested. The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Metro.co.uk that he was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Writing in her OK! Magazine column on Thursday (10 February), Phillips said that the “baby’s father isn’t around” after “a challenging few weeks”.

“My main focus has always been just to prepare for the birth and try to be as calm as possible,” she admitted. “I’m good at just saying, ‘Right, the show must go on.’”

Phillips, who appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2020, said that her family have been supportive in Webb’s absence.

“Obviously, Billy’s not around, but I don’t want to say that I’m doing it on my own, because I’m absolutely not – my family’s incredible,” she said.

Phillips is due to give birth in March and said she is focused on her baby’s wellbeing following Webb’s arrest.

Love Island star Shaughna Phillips reveals first pregnancy (Instagram/Shaughna Phillips)

A representative for the former Islander told OK! that she was unaware of any alleged criminal activity or offences involving Billy.

“Shaughna had absolutely no knowledge of any activity involving the allegations against Billy,” they said in a statement. “Despite being in a long term relationship with the defendant, Shaughna has no links with the address in question, and will be openly assisting the police with their enquiries.”

“We kindly ask the public to be mindful of the imminent birth of Shaughna’s baby and allow her some privacy during this difficult and stressful time.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Phillips for further comment.

Last year, the reality TV star opened up about her experience of having a smear test to raise awareness of the importance of getting checked.

She later revealed that she tested positive for HPV, urging her followers to “book your smears”.

Phillips tweeted: “In episode 1826203719 of me oversharing my life, I’m having my smear test this morning and this is your reminder to make sure you have yours.”

After receiving her results, Philiips added: “Had my results back yesterday, I tested positive for HPV and have had borderline changes to some cells that require further examination.

“I’m scared but that’s okay. Thank god for screening. Ladies, book your smears.”