Prepare for autumn with this list of the best things to do in London

As summer draws to a close, it’s easy to feel downhearted as the days get shorter and colder. Luckily, we’ve curated a list of the best things to do in London as the seasons change. Whether you’re looking for inspiration for your next work trip, a unique night out with your friends – or the products to power them – this list has you covered.

Enjoy a festive steam-hauled day trip

For a Christmas treat, travel in the company of a magnificent steam locomotive and visit a range of stunning destinations including Edinburgh, Bath, Sherborne, York and Worcester – each alive with the sights and sounds of the season.

Over the past 27 years, The Railway Touring Company has given new generations the chance to experience the thrills of steam travel, offering guests the opportunity to tailor their journey to match their perfect day out. If you choose to travel standard class, you’ll enjoy a cosy table of four.

With first class you’ll get morning tea, coffee, breakfast rolls and afternoon tea with a savoury scone, butter and jam. Opt for premier class to enjoy a full English breakfast and a four-course dinner freshly prepared on board and served at your linen-clad table.

Get ready for adventure this Christmas at Escape Hunt

This Christmas, dive into thrilling new worlds and experience unforgettable adventures at one of Escape Hunt’s many locations across the UK. Choose from a range of 5-star escape rooms, as you complete ground-breaking missions in an adrenaline-fuelled race against the clock.

Do you have what it takes to save the Mad Hatter in Alice in Puzzleland, get the gold in Escape the Wild West and retrieve the magical lamp in Aladdin and the Magic Vault? Packed with excitement, work together to find clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges before the time runs out.

Escape Hunt’s gift vouchers are also available to purchase. The perfect gift for loved ones this Christmas and a fantastic stocking filler. A one-hour session starts at just £27 per person. Escape Hunt’s immersive adventures are perfect for families and friends with games suitable for children aged 8+. Find out more and book yourself a pulse-racing adventure.

Challenge your friends to a game at a fun-filled activity bar

With adrenaline-pumping games, an epic selection of drinks and cocktails plus mouth-watering street food all under one roof, Boom Battle Bar is the ultimate location for a day or night out. With 29 venues across the UK, enjoy games like axe-throwing, darts and beer pong while you indulge in a selection of drinks and street food.

Perfect for group celebrations, Boom offers customisable packages for birthdays, hens and stags, even providing expert party planning support. Don’t miss the Big Boom Brunch with bottomless drinks or the Fully Loaded lunch deal for just £15, which includes food, drinks and a game.

Its new drinks menu and tasty Boom Bites will also provide the perfect fuel for your visit. Perfect for group celebrations, Boom offers customisable packages for birthdays, hens, stags and even corporates for work dos.

Elevate your next work trip with a VIP rugby experience

The UK’s leading provider of corporate hospitality, Keith Prowse offers premium experiences at iconic venues like Allianz Stadium (formally Twickenham), where it’s been delivering VIP matchday experiences since 1979.

As the principal sales partner of England Rugby Hospitality, Keith Prowse is offering official hospitality packages for England’s 2024 Autumn Nations Series, including matches against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Choose from a range of experiences, including The East Wing, The Gate and The Lock. Each package includes premium seating, all-inclusive drinks, multi-course meals and round-the-clock dedicated service.

Prices start from £349 + VAT per person. With a dedicated team of expert account managers, Keith Prowse ensures a seamless experience from start to finish.

Discover the magic of karaoke

Inspired by karaoke’s Japanese origins, Moyagi is an exclusive private room karaoke experience delivering a fun, high-energy vibe to your night.

Founded in Stockholm and recently launched in London’s Marylebone, Moyagi combines intuitive tech and top-of-the-line audio with over 150,000 international songs and an in-room drinks ordering service.

Inspired by a boutique members’ club, the intimate bar serves signature cocktails and hosts a vibrant roster of London’s finest guest DJs on weekends, who play sets spanning a range of genres from house and disco to soothing lounge and rare groove tunes.

Book now to receive a 20% discount on private room karaoke sessions. Offer valid until 5 November 2024.

Power your day trips on-the-go

Experience the best in portable power with the new Jackery Explorer 1000 V2 Portable Power Station.

Designed for serious day-trippers and avid adventurers who need reliable backup power, this high-capacity powerhouse features a 1070Wh/1500W LiFePO4 battery, ensuring long-lasting, safe and efficient energy.

Perfect for camping, day trips, nights out and emergency situations, it can power everything from mini fridges to laptops and medical devices. With multiple AC outlets, USB-C, USB-A ports and a car port, you’ll have all the connectivity you need. Despite its substantial capacity, it remains portable and convenient for any journey.

Stay connected and energised, no matter where your adventures take you, with the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2.

Solve a mystery at an award-winning immersive gameplay experience

If you’re seeking an exciting blend of puzzle gameplay, live performances and unsolved mysteries, now is the perfect chance to put your crime-solving brain to the test. Jury Games creates award-winning, immersive murder mystery experiences for groups – perfect for team-building or a unique night out.

Participants become jurors in thrilling cases, examining evidence, searching databases, scrolling through CCTV footage and receiving mysterious messages. Talented actors guide you through the experience but leave the discoveries and decisions up to you.

Engage in unscripted conversations with criminal suspects played by skilled actors and piece together clues and question suspects to uncover the truth. At the end, you’ll vote on the verdict and find out if you’ve solved the case correctly.

Discover an inviting artisan restaurant experience in Old Street

Located in the historic Morelands building on Old Street, Fare effortlessly combines contemporary elegance with industrial-chic design.

This stylish restaurant offers a relaxed ambience with two bars and outside terraces. The menu features Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with small plates and mains, using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients and daily deliveries from Smithfield Butchers.

Enjoy a diverse selection of wines and cocktails, its Ozone coffee bar and breakfast pastries as well as a unique Saturday brunch, including the Full English Calzone. Ideal for any event, Fare provides versatile spaces for celebrations at 11 Old Street.

Receive a complimentary glass of welcome prosecco for events booked in the Wine Room during October and November with code FAREFIZZ.

Discover London’s cuisine and culture through an immersive tour

Think you know British food? Think again.

The indulgent Borough Market Food Tour treats your tastebuds to the best of British cuisine. Over the course of three fun-filled hours, explore one of London’s most famous food markets, enjoying British classics like flaky sausage rolls, classic fish and chips, sweet local cider and sticky toffee pudding.

If you think you have what it takes to bring Jack the Ripper to justice, then the London Jack the Ripper Tour is for you. Armed with your own detective pack, explore the streets of Whitechapel as you follow in the Ripper’s footsteps. Visit the scenes of his crimes, take notes of witness testimonies and try to crack the case that has eluded detectives for over a century.

Receive a 10% discount on the Borough Market Food Tour with code TASTY10 at carpediemtours.com or for the London Jack the Ripper Tour with code SPOOKY10 at checkout.

Indulge in trusted Italian classics

Are you searching for an authentic Italian restaurant you can trust? San Carlo should be at the top of your list.

Under the expert direction of two generations of the Distefano family, San Carlo group has expanded its collection of acclaimed modern Italian restaurants into a £100 million restaurant empire. With 25 restaurants throughout the UK and a growing international presence in Kuwait, Bangkok, Qatar, Bahrain, Dubai – and soon, Miami – this a brand you can trust to offer the best of traditional Italian food.

From salads and antipasti, to fish, pasta, meat dishes and sumptuous desserts, San Carlo group is renowned for its menu of classics made from the freshest, high-quality ingredients.

With a brand-new menu launching on 1 October 2024, don’t miss out on your chance to experience San Carlo’s latest delicous offerings.

Revel in the UK’s largest immersive art experience

Frameless is an award-winning multi-sensory immersive art experience in the heart of central London, where visitors can experience world-renowned masterpieces as they’ve never been seen before.

With four main galleries featuring 42 works from iconic artists such as Van Gogh, Monet, Rembrandt and many more, accompanied by a carefully curated soundtrack, the Frameless experience will leave you spellbound from the moment you step inside. The wonderful Frameless Café-Bar and retail shop will enhance your experience.

Drop in any time or peruse the Frameless calendar of events for a tailored experience – such as the adults-only late sessions every Friday and Saturday night, term-time parent and toddler sessions, or even multi-sensory tot classes for your budding little art fanatics.

Experience authentic Irish culture in the heart of London

Are you drawn to Irish culture, charm and spirit? Then you’re in luck.

As the UK’s premier venue for Irish arts and music, the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith is the perfect place to immerse yourself in all things Ireland. From theatre and music to film and dance, the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith has been showcasing an extensive array of artistic expressions for 29 years. It offers a rich educational programme in Irish language, music and dance, alongside a vibrant community programme open to all. The centre has a state-of-the-art performance auditorium, a modern bar lounge, an Irish library and an art gallery.

Notable guests have included King Charles III, Dara Ó Briain and Mary Black. The ICC offers accredited courses in Irish language and traditional instruments, promoting inclusivity and celebrating Irish culture while welcoming diverse audiences. It also provides room hire for private events.

