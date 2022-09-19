Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Princess Charlene of Monaco wears black dress and veil to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Royal attended funeral alongside her husband, Albert II, Prince of Monaco

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 19 September 2022 11:54
Comments

Related: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried from Westminster Hall ahead of state funeral

Charlene, Princess of Monaco, has joined other European royals at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where she wore a black ankle-length gown, a veil and a brooch.

The Princess of Monaco arrived at the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September while holding the arm of her husband, Albert II, Prince of Monaco.

For the somber occasion, the princess wore a black, long-sleeved dress, which she paired with a black hat and veil, and a diamond brooch.

The royal’s brooch appeared to be made of red and diamond gems, seemingly a tribute to the red and white flag of Monaco. She completed the look with black tights and black heels.

Prince Albert was also dressed formally in his military uniform, which he paired with black leather gloves.

Recommended

The couple’s attendance at the late monarch’s state funeral was confirmed last week, with the Prince and Princess of Monaco sharing tributes to the Queen after her death on 8 September.

Princess Charlene paid tribute to the royal on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the Queen and wrote: “I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign.

“Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people.”

More follows…

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in