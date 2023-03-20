Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prue Leith has revealed that she “persuaded” her doctor to give her anti-anxiety medication to help her overcome her stage fright when she began touring her live show.

The Great British Bake Off judge launched her first-ever live show titled Prue Leith: Nothing in Moderation this year and has been travelling across the UK and the US.

But she admitted that she had no idea what to expect when she first agreed to embark on the tour and was surprised when she experienced severe stage fright before she even appeared in front of a live audience.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Leith said: “Nothing prepared me for the horror of stage fright.” She recalled feeling “unaccountably nervous and embarrassed” when rehearsing in front of her agent, producer and a tech person.

During her first try-out, where audiences can get cheap tickets in exchange for feedback on the show before it launches, Leith said she felt “so frightened I [couldn’t] breathe”.

“My heart seems to ricochet from my chest to my throat; my mouth is dry; my hands are shaking; and my mind goes completely blank,” the South African restaurateur admits.

She wrote that she “[persuaded] my doctor to give me propranolol pills, a type of beta blocker, to calm my heart”.

Propranolol, which is sold under the brand named Bedranol, Beta-prograne and Half Beta-prograne, is used to treat heart problems, help with anxiety and prevent migraines.

According to the NHS, it can help with physical signs of anxiety like sweating and shaking. Most adults and children over the age of 12 can take propranolol, but certain medical conditions such as allergic reactions, low bread pressure and liver or kidney problems can make it unsuitable for some people.

Leith said the medication helped her reduce her stage fright, so that she felt “still nervous, but not terrified”.

In her show, Leith talks about her life as a restaurateur and caterer, including “disaster stories” from her restaurant and “tales of feeding royals and celebrities”.

She also takes questions from the audience during her shows. Her final show will take place at the London Palladium on 6 April.