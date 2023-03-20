Jump to content

Royal news – William and Kate continue with more relaxed image as they share Mother’s Day photos

It comes amid reports Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have not yet been invited to the coronation

Peony Hirwani
Monday 20 March 2023 07:04
What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

Prince Harry has been asked by the Home Office to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was informed that it would then be a matter for the Home Office to consider whether the requested security arrangements were necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.

The details of the dispute were disclosed in legal documents relating to Prince Harry’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements, which returned to the High Court on Friday (17 March).

It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are reportedly set to participate in a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children will join their parents behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla on 6 May.

Princess of Wales shares Mother’s Day message and unseen family photograph

The Princess of Wales has shared a heartfelt message on Mother’s Day, accompanied by an unseen photograph of herself with her three children.

The photograph shows Kate with Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, sitting in a tree smiling at the camera.

The caption reads: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” with a red heart emoji.

Peony Hirwani20 March 2023 06:50
Prince Harry asked to give month’s notice before making trip to UK

Ellie Muir reports:

Prince Harry asked to give a month’s notice before UK trips

The Duke of Sussex was told that the time would allow for security requests to be processsed

Peony Hirwani20 March 2023 06:40
Prince Harry’s children have not yet been invited to Coronation, report says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children have not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation,

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ three children are all expected to be given key roles at the coronation of King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort on 6 May, while the Sussex’s children, Archie and Lilbet, are reportedly “not yet” invited to the event.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach as they return to the palace. The Times reports that an invite has not yet been extended to Harry and Meghan’s children.

Peony Hirwani20 March 2023 06:24

