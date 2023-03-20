✕ Close What to expect from King Charles III’s coronation ceremony

Prince Harry has been asked by the Home Office to give 28 days’ notice before making any trips to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex was informed that it would then be a matter for the Home Office to consider whether the requested security arrangements were necessary, following his decision to step back from royal duties.

The details of the dispute were disclosed in legal documents relating to Prince Harry’s libel claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over an article about his challenge against the Home Office over security arrangements, which returned to the High Court on Friday (17 March).

It comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not yet been invited to King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are reportedly set to participate in a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace after the coronation of their grandfather.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s children will join their parents behind a Gold State Coach that will transport King Charles and Queen Camilla on 6 May.