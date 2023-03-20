Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales demonstrated her more relaxed side by climbing a tree with her three children for a photo released to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday (20 March).

Wearing blue jeans, a white blouse and trainers, the princess smiles as she sits in the tree branches embracing her children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The children are also dressed casually, wearing trainers and shorts.

A second photograph releaed on Mother’s Day shows Kate holding her youngest son in her arms as they play outside. She is smiling down at Louis.

The photographs were shared on social media with the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours,” along with a red love-heart emoji.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales continue to portray a more relaxed image of their family life.

On St Patrick’s Day (17 March), the pair enjoyed a half pint of Guinness as they celebrated the day with the Irish Guards in Aldershot, England.

In February, royal fans were surprised by Kate’s flirty gesture to William as they walked the red carpet at this year’s Baftas ceremony.

Meanwhile, the royal family also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first Mother’s Day since her death.

A poignant message celebrating all mothers was posted online alongside images which showed Charles as a baby standing on the Queen’s lap, while an adult Camilla is seen smiling as she stands behind her elderly mother.

The Twitter post is accompanied by the message: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”

The Queen died in September aged 96 while Camilla’s mother Rosalind Shand died in 1994 at the age of 72 after a long battle with osteoporosis.