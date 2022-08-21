Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around one in five puppies either fall ill or die before reaching their first birthday, a survey has found.

According to the Kennel Club, the pandemic – and the lockdowns that followed – led to a spike in people seeking out news pets, which was followed by a boom in adoptions and subsequent overcrowding of dog and cat shelters.

The organisation also found animal welfare standards fell over the course of the pandemic as an increasing number of people sought out pets on social media, leaving many unable to meet their puppy before buying it, or check the credentials of its family and breeder in person.

As well as finding that 22 per cent of puppies were falling ill or dying in their first year of life, the survey, published with The Telegraph, found that in the last five years there has been a “three-fold increase” in people turning to social media to buy pets.

Indeed, around a third (31 per cent) were purchasing puppies without meeting them first, the survey of some 3,000 owners revealed – at which point the fatality rate soared to one in three.

The newspaper reports: “One in nine dogs are now also being picked up from a neutral location – a practice common during lockdown when there were travel limitations – which is further enabling immoral breeders to hide nefarious practices.”

As such, rogue breeders have been enabled to “exploit animals by lowering welfare standards”.

The organisation found that 30 per cent of dog owners are worried about whether or not they can keep their puppies as living costs continue to spiral.

Now, the Kennel Club is warning that the fallout of the pandemic, paired with the cost of living crisis, has led to a “perfect storm” for puppies.

Mark Beazley, the chief executive at The Kennel Club, said: “Thousands of puppies and dog owners are suffering and this research really does show a damning portrait of our puppy buying nation.

“The virtual puppy buying habits that were normalised during lockdown – which have enabled shady breeders to thrive – have combined in a perfect and terrible storm with the cost of living crisis.

“This means that thousands of people who have been duped are now struggling to care for dogs with health and behavioural problems, who are sadly the victims of this unprecedented set of circumstances.

“For anyone thinking about getting a dog, please avoid this heartache and incredible suffering, and make sure you find a responsible breeder, who absolutely prioritises your dog’s welfare above anything else.”