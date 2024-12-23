Put your health first with these essential products and services

When the new year rolls around, we all look for ways to improve ourselves. And where better to begin than with our health? To help you get started, we’ve curated a list of products, programmes and services to set you on the path to achieving your health goals for 2025.

Give your health a helping hand with an additive-free supplement

( Barefoot Nutrition )

UK-based company Barefoot Nutrition aims to support your wellness goals with two products.

Formulated with vitamin D and essential co-factors, Vitamin K2, magnesium, boron and zinc, D3 Complete is designed to boost your vitamin D levels.

Magnesium can contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and normal psychological function while zinc contributes to the maintenance of testosterone levels in the blood.

Omega 3 Ultimate Wild Fish Oil is rich in EPA and DHA in their natural triglyceride forms.

At healthful levels of 1,400mg, these essential fatty acids support heart health by contributing to the normal functioning of the heart while DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision and brain function.

Enjoy fitness at your fingertips with a smart home device

( Smart Fitness Mirror )

Imagine having a full gym at home, without the clutter or bulky equipment.

With deployable arms that deliver the resistance weight exactly where you need it, the Smart Fitness Mirror offers a comprehensive, full-body workout experience. Integrated tracking technology monitors and records your progress in real time, making it feel like having a personal trainer on demand.

Designed to look like a full-length mirror when idle, it enhances any living space, but when powered on, the mirror transforms into an interactive full-body workout system, displaying a variety of exercise tutorials, your personal routine templates and your progress metrics on its crystal-clear screen.

At the touch of your finger, control everything from desired weight and workout intensity to specialised training modes and more than130 video tutorials.

This innovative mirror combines safety with versatility, delivering a professional-grade workout experience at home.

Ride the wave of serenity through dedicated support

( Sea Recovery Centre )

Located in a gated community between the prestigious town of Sotogrande near the sunkissed shores of Marbella, Spain, lies the most luxurious rehab centre in Europe, Sea Recovery.

Here, individuals can find solace and privacy on their healing journey.

This exclusive pet-friendly rehab facility offers addiction, mental health and eating disorder programmes in state-of-the-art luxurious amenities and accommodation surrounded by lush forests, majestic mountains and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The centre specialises in providing discreet residential care and outpatient programmes from seven days, including 24/7 medical support, bespoke treatment plans, evidence-based and holistic therapies, detox, comprehensive psychological support and lifetime aftercare.

Feel grounded on the go with crystal-infused footwear

( ROKHZ )

More than just footwear, ROKHZ crystal-infused sandals empower you to manifest balance and vitality with every step. Inspired by a transformative journey on Mount Lycabettus, Athens — where a daily ritual of barefoot grounding on quartz bedrock helped the brand’s Founder find comfort in the face of chronic pain — ROKHZ channels the healing power of nature wherever you tread.

Precision-designed for anatomical comfort, these artisanal sandals allow you to move freely while connecting you to the Earth. Handcrafted in Spain, ROKHZ seamlessly merge traditional techniques with innovative vegan leathers made from recycled ocean plastic. These limited-edition sandals — adorned with a variety of crystals such as amazonite and tiger eye — feature bespoke copper elements designed to connect you to the Earth’s energy with every step.

Look after your oral health with a trusted professional

( MARRUGANTI ORAL HEALTHCARE )

Dr Crystal Marruganti is an award-winning dentist and globally recognised academic who’s published more than 50 articles mainly revolving around the connection between lifestyles, gum disease, and overall health.

She focuses her practice on gum health, so on the management of both gum diseases and gum recessions. Her research aims to improve oral health not only through dental treatments but also using a comprehensive approach that includes thorough lifestyle assessments, helping patients identify additional risk factors to gum diseases like poor nutrition, physical inactivity, stress and sleep issues.

Dr Marruganti’s recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology highlighted how healthy lifestyles can enhance gum disease treatment outcomes. Her works also explore the systemic benefits of gum therapy, including improved glycaemic control, reduced blood pressure and potential relief from skin conditions like psoriasis.

Dr Marruganti’s holistic approach ensures that patient care extends beyond the mouth, considering overall health and day-to-day habits.

Book a consultation now at harleystreetdentalstudio.com, email enquiries@harleystreetdentalstudio.com or call 020 7636 5981.

Access discreet therapy online with ease

( BetterHelp )

Finding a therapist that fits into your schedule can be challenging, but our sponsor BetterHelp makes it easy.

Offering a 100% online therapy service, the platform has helped more than five million people worldwide, connecting them with a vast network of therapists, flexible scheduling and affordable prices.

You can choose a therapist from more than 5,000 available in the UK for discreet, one-on-one sessions from the comfort of your own home.

Live sessions are available weekly via chat, phone, or video call — whichever you prefer. You can also message your therapist anytime through the all-in-one, cross-device platform.

Signing up, scheduling sessions and making payments are all done online or in-app. Subscriptions start at £45 per month and can be cancelled at any time.

Power up your day with a nutrition boosting shake

( Naturya’s SuperShakes )

Looking for a way to get extra protein into your diet? Naturya’s SuperShakes offer a delicious, easy way to do just that.

Nutritionally complete to nourish your body and supercharge your day, the shakes are available in three flavoured options:

Fruity Greens, Apple & Cinnamonn and Blueberry & Banana. High in plant protein, these nutritious shakes aim to help contribute to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.

With 26 vitamins and minerals and bio cultures, Naturya’s delicious drinks are high in fibre and support an active lifestyle to help keep you energised throughout the day. Manganese, copper, iron, vitamin B12 and C contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

These healthy drinks are great as a quick breakfast shake or pre- or post-workout shake.

Say goodbye to brassiness, revive and nourish your grey or blonde hair

( Silvina London )

Silvina London is a much-loved grey hair care brand, founded by grey-haired model and influencer Silvina Neder.

Inspired by her own journey of embracing her natural grey hair, Silvina created a range of gentle yet effective products to help others care for and celebrate their grey hair with confidence.

Infused with naturally derived oils like coconut, hemp seed and rosehip, alongside aloe vera, this hydrating range is ‘curly method’ approved and safe for every wash.

Formulated with naturally derived blue pigments, it helps counteract brassiness without risking a blue tint, helping grey, blonde, or bleached hair retain its natural silver shine.

Pair Silvina LONDON Grey Hair Shampoo with the Grey Hair Conditioner to hydrate and nourish, addressing the unique needs of grey and bleached hair.

Discover a procedure that may help treat hair loss

( Smile Hair Clinic )

Smile Hair Clinic is a hair transplant clinic based in Istanbul, Turkey.

With a team of six expert doctors Smile Hair Clinic combines medical expertise with cutting-edge technology. The clinic in advanced hair transplant techniques such as FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation) for both men and women.

Services also include eyebrow and beard transplants, offering personalised and long-lasting results. Beyond the procedure, the clinic provides accommodation at a five-star hotel, VIP transfers, multilingual support and a comprehensive 12-month post-operative care plan to ensure the best results and patient satisfaction.

Additionally, Shop Smile offers a range of hair care products and hair care kits. Smile Hair Clinic offers three different packages: Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

Build up your confidence with a personal curriculum of healing and growth

( The School of Life )

Are you looking for new ways to improve your wellbeing? Enhancing your confidence, self-belief and expanding your mind could help you more than you realise.

The School of Life is an organisation dedicated to helping people learn, heal and grow.

Discover essays and exercises for building courage and self-belief in The Confidence Workbook.

Sign up for a confidence workshop with The School of Life at Work to help build up your confidence in the workplace and beyond.

You can also connect with an experienced, qualified psychotherapist through The School of Life therapy service — or sign up to an exclusive therapy retreat.

With hundreds of available articles, essays, exercises and films, you can heal with in-the-moment first aid and grow into the person you always hoped you might become with The School of Life subscription for just £25 per month.

Upgrade your oral care routine with a powerful new brush

( Spotlight Oral Care )

Hoping to improve your teeth-brushing routine this year?

Spotlight Oral Care’s goal is to create best-in-class oral care products that are clean, clinically proven, effective, innovative, sustainable and ethically created.

Using professionally designed sonic technology, Spotlight Oral Care’s Sonic Pro Toothbrush, developed by dentists, uses efficient, high-frequency brush movements to ensure both toothpaste and oxygen are delivered to even the most inaccessible parts of the mouth.

It offers personalised, deep-cleaning action in just two minutes, with four visual quadrant timers and a smart pressure sensor. Enjoy the gentle feel of a manual toothbrush with deep cleaning action for a professional-feel clean at home.

Up to 70-day battery life and four speed settings ensure a great clean every day. Comes with nine months of replacement heads included, a two-minute self-timer, a micro-pint tongue cleaner and a charger.

