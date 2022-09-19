Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Hundreds of brands to change packaging following Queen’s death

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September

Kate Ng
Monday 19 September 2022 12:48
Comments
Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Heinz, along with hundreds of other brands that hold a Royal Warrant, will have to change their packaging following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Warrant will have to be removed from products that display it now that the Queen has died, rendering the warrants void.

The monarch passed away peacefully on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, after 70 years on the throne.

Brands including Heinz, Twinings, Gordon’s, Walkers Shortbread, Waitrose, and Champagne Boilinger will have to remove the royal coat of arms on their products and reapply to King Charles III.

Royal Warrants is a document that appoints businesses in a trading capacity to the Royal Household and allows them to use the royal coat of arms on products and marketing.

Recommended

The current coat of arms features the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) said in a statement: “Amongst other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.”

Companies that are reapplying for the warrant must prove that they “supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the royal households for not less than five years out of the past seven”.

A spokesperson for Heinz said: “It’s been our highest honour to supply the royal households with Heinz products since 1951 and we sincerely hope to be able to continue doing so for many years to come.

“However, at this time, our thoughts are with the members of the royal family. Everyone at Heinz is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we offer our sincerest condolences. We are so grateful for the extraordinary service Her Majesty gave to the nation.”

Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted each year and the same number are withdrawn, with around 875 Royal Warrants at any one time.

Recommended

They are usually granted for up to five years. The RWHA reviews them a year before they expire to determine if they should be renewed for another period of up to five years.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in