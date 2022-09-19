Hundreds of brands to change packaging following Queen’s death

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heinz, along with hundreds of other brands that hold a Royal Warrant, will have to change their packaging following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Warrant will have to be removed from products that display it now that the Queen has died, rendering the warrants void.

The monarch passed away peacefully on Thursday (8 September) at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, after 70 years on the throne.

Brands including Heinz, Twinings, Gordon’s, Walkers Shortbread, Waitrose, and Champagne Boilinger will have to remove the royal coat of arms on their products and reapply to King Charles III.

Royal Warrants is a document that appoints businesses in a trading capacity to the Royal Household and allows them to use the royal coat of arms on products and marketing.

The current coat of arms features the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

The Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA) said in a statement: “Amongst other things, applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.”

Companies that are reapplying for the warrant must prove that they “supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the royal households for not less than five years out of the past seven”.

A spokesperson for Heinz said: “It’s been our highest honour to supply the royal households with Heinz products since 1951 and we sincerely hope to be able to continue doing so for many years to come.

“However, at this time, our thoughts are with the members of the royal family. Everyone at Heinz is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we offer our sincerest condolences. We are so grateful for the extraordinary service Her Majesty gave to the nation.”

Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted each year and the same number are withdrawn, with around 875 Royal Warrants at any one time.

They are usually granted for up to five years. The RWHA reviews them a year before they expire to determine if they should be renewed for another period of up to five years.

