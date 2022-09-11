Jump to content
Royal fans plan corgi parade in tribute to the Queen

The late monarch famously owned more than 30 corgis in her lifetime

Kate Ng
Sunday 11 September 2022 10:28
Comments
Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

Parades of corgis to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II will take place in October.

The Queen, who died on Thursday (8 September), famously loved the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during the course of her life.

Royal fan Agatha Crerer-Gilbert, who regularly joins parades and other dog-themed events with her corgi Ruffus, told Metro: “To celebrate the life of Her Majesty we are planning to organise corgi gatherings at Buckingham Palace and other Royal estates – Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.

“Rest in peace – she’s gone to heaven to join all her corgis.”

The event is scheduled for 9 October at the time of writing. A previous event during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June saw corgi owners assemble to celebrate the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

The Queen owned at least one corgi for most of her life, having received her first one in 1933, when she was seven years old.

Her father, who was at the time the Duke of York, bought a corgi named Dookie for his daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret.

She also received a corgi named Susan for her 18th birthday in 1944, also gifted by her father, who was by then King George VI.

The Queen with one of her corgis in 1970

(CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Imag)

She went on to own many more corgis, and has left behind three dogs following her death.

While it is not known where the dogs will be re-homed, royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter told The Independent that there is no doubt a plan in place for the dogs to be well taken care of.

The Queen was known for her love of corgis (Steve Parsons/PA)

(PA Wire)

“The royal family is a family of dog lovers, though none are particularly fond of corgis. The Queen was definitely the lord and master and had a wonderful way with them. They were known to nip ankles of the royal family,” she revealed.

However, she said the dogs would be welcomed “with open arms” by all of the Queen’s children, or would go to a trusted staff member otherwise.

Follow the latest updates as the world pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

