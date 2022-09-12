Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Queen’s funeral: Public asked to reconsider bringing children to late monarch’s lying in state

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a procession behind the Queen’s coffin to allow the public to pay their respects

Peony Hirwani
Monday 12 September 2022 12:38
Comments

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin moved inside the Palace of Holyrood House in Edinburgh

Members of the public have been asked to reconsider bringing their children to the Palace of Westminster as they pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

On Sunday (11 September), the late monarch arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, following a journey from Balmoral on a route lined by crowds of thousands.

According to the government’s schedule, the Queen’s lying in state at Holyrood opens to the public at 5pm today. It will be open until the afternoon of 13 September.

For those who want to pay their respects to the monarch in London, the Queen’s lying in state at the Palace of Westminster will open to the public at 5pm on Wednesday 14 September. It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday 19 September.

“Please note that there will be a queue, which is expected to be very long,” guidance posted on the government’s website warns. “You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

Recommended

“Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area. You should check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long queues.

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you,” official guidance says, according to Sky News.

At the time when Her Majesty’s coffin arrived at Holyrood on Sunday, it received a guard of honour by the King’s Bodyguard for Scotland (Royal Company of Archers) as it entered the palace.

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a procession behind the Queen’s coffin on Monday (12 September) to allow the public to pay their respects.

The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

(Getty)

The King will lead a number of senior royals on foot, expected to be the Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence – while the Queen Consort and other members of the monarchy will follow in cars.

According to reports, mourners coming to London from across the country to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state have been warned there are likely to be exceptionally long queues and wait times.

The Queen’s coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall from Wednesday (14 September) until the day of her funeral next Monday (19 September).

Initially, it was estimated that 40,000 people a day would turn up to pay their respects but now Whitehall chiefs in charge of logistics for the historic five-night vigil have said that they are expecting millions of people a day.

Recommended

The government has also set out guidelines on how people should behave when they are paying their respects to the Queen, with guidelines on what to wear inside the Palace of Westminster.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in