Rachel Zegeler has opened up about her wardrobe malfunction at the Critics Choice Awards and the “beautiful” moment Lady Gaga and the Haim sisters stepped in to help her fix her dress.

On 13 March, Zegler, 20, attended the Critics Choice Awards in London, where she was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress for her role as Maria in West Side Story.

For the occasion, the actor wore a green gown designed by Dior, which tied around her neck and had two off-the-shoulder straps.

However, while greeting Lady Gaga at the awards ceremony, Zegler found herself “twisted” in the dress’s strap, according to a behind-the-scenes report shared by Variety, which described how Zegler had approached Lady Gaga to compliment her before the wardrobe malfunction.

“During one commercial break, Zegler made her way over to Lady Gaga, telling her: ‘You’re stunning and I’m obsessed with you,’” the publication reported. “Lady Gaga stood up to embrace her, causing Zegler to tear up before she turned to say hi to the Haim sisters. A moment later, both Lady Gaga and Este Haim fussed over a strap that appeared to be twisted at the back of Zegler’s dress.”

While reflecting on the help she received from Lady Gaga and musicians Alana and Estem Haim, Zegler described the efforts to fix her dress as “beautiful.”

“My dress broke last night and Lady Gaga, Este Haim, and Alana Haim all banded together to temporarily fix it with a hairpin and I think that’s beautiful,” Zegler tweeted.

The sweet encounter prompted responses from Zegler’s fans, who applauded her, Lady Gaga, and the Haim sisters.

“Y’all are just like a group of girlfriends at prom and I ADORE it,” one person wrote while another said: “Your fairy godmothers - wait sorry, wrong, Disney princess.”

On Twitter, Zegler also shared a video of the moment she told Lady Gaga how much she admired her.

“I got to tell Lady Gaga that she is the reason I am alive today and honestly that’s all I have ever wanted,” Zegler tweeted.

Prior to the event, Zegler attended the British Academy Film Awards, which took place only a few hours before the Critics Choice Awards. On Twitter, an account noted that while Zegler was on the red carpet, she said that she wanted to “meet Lady Gaga and say hi.”

Zegler later responded to this account on Twitter, saying: “And I did.”