Rami Malek and Emma Corrin fuel relationship rumours after seen kissing in London

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin were spotted kissing while on a stroll through the streets of London, seemingly fuelling rumours that they’re dating.

The Oscar winner and the Lady Chatterley’s Lover star were photographed kissing while taking a dog for a walk in the park on Thursday 21 September. In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Corrin could be seen sporting a beige trench coat and light-wash jeans, while Malek donned a blue cap, green sweater, and dark jeans.

On 8 September, the couple fuelled relationship rumours after sitting beside each other in the stands of the US Open in New York City. According to a source from People, Malek has reportedly been seeing Corrin since the beginning of summer, and said that Malek “has fun” with Corrin “and they are affectionate.”

In a 2022 Vogue interview, Corrin - who goes by they/them pronouns - confirmed their nonbinary identity and fluid sexuality. “In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they said to the outlet. “And I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’” Corrin said, adding that some close friends still refer to them as ‘she.’ “I don’t mind, because I know they know me.”

When asked about their sexuality, Corrin told the outlet that they “like people” and explained that they had been on dates with both men and women, but admitted that they’re still figuring it all out. “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy,” Corrin said.

They were previously linked to designer Ibrahim “Ibby” Njoya in 2021, when the two were caught holding hands together in London.

As for Malek, he recently ended a long-term relationship with his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton. The pair had been dating since January 2019 and made many public appearances together, including attending award shows, hockey games, and movie premieres. Malek brought Boynton as his date to the 2019 Academy Awards, where he was awarded Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury.

At the time, Malek gushed about Boynton in his acceptance speech: “Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart.”

Their last public appearance together was at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July 2022. Later that year, Malek was spotted on a stroll in Los Angeles with his arm aroundhis No Time to Die co-star Léa Seydoux, which led many to speculate about his relationship status.

Corrin rose to fame for their portrayal of Princess Diana in Netflix’s drama series, The Crown, for which they received a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series.