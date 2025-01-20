Rami Malek shares rare comment on Emma Corrin romance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rami Malek has commented on his very private relationship with Emma Corrin in a new interview.

The American actor, 43, has been publicly dating British star Corrin, 29, since July 2023.

Speaking to The Guardian, Malek – best known for his roles as a Bond villain in No Time to Die and as Queen’s Freddie Mercury Bohemian Rhapsody – said of Nosferatu star Corrin: “That person [is] fascinating.”

When writer Charlotte Edwardes called Corrin, who uses they/them pronouns, “smart and quirky”, he replied: “We like quirky.”

He also mentioned the pair of them stayed in the previous night to watch Dr Strangelove, and shared that Corrin organised a surprise Thanksgiving dinner for him last year. He said it “blew him away”.

Rumours of Malek and Corrin being together first emerged in summer 2023, only days after reports that Malek had split from his girlfriend of five years, British actor Lucy Boynton.

Malek had met Boynton on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, where Malek starred as Mercury and Boynton played his girlfriend Mary Austin.

Corrin and Malek were first spotted together at Bruce Springsteen’s show in London’s Hyde Park that July.

At the Miu Miu Dinner Party in October 2023 ( Getty Images for Miu Miu )

Malek is currently promoting a new production of Oedipus at the Old Vic, which he stars in as the tragic hero alongside Indira Varma as Jocasta.

Corrin, meanwhile, was last seen in the movie Nosferatu, which was called “one of the most profoundly frightening horror films in years” by The Independent in a five-star review.

The film is led by Lily Rose-Depp, who plays vampire victim Ellen, and co-stars Corrin as a friend of Ellen’s. Nicholas Hoult and Willem Dafoe also star.

In the review, film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote that Rose-Depp is “the convulsing, hysteric target of vampiric attention”, adding: “Robert Eggers’s interpretation of the classic novel, via the classic silent film, is not only a luxurious, Gothic revelation – it’s also one of the most profoundly, seductively frightening horrors in years, all because its terrors seem to crawl right out from our own stomachs.”