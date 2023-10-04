Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Corrin and Rami Malek are now a high fashion dream duo.

Though the two A-listers already made their mark as the Hollywood couple to watch after they were spotted at a Bruce Springsteen concert in July, the My Policeman star and Bohemian Rhapsody lead just debuted a whole new side of their relationship – and did so in style.

In head-to-toe Miu Miu, Corrin and Malek strutted through the streets of Paris on their way to the brand’s exclusive after-party on 3 October. The 27-year-old The Crown actress sported a mod look in a strapless gray Miu Miu dress with two exposed inside-out pockets hanging from the trim.

Corrin paired the business-chic mini with a navy-blue pinstripe blazer, long crew socks, and black loafers.

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Mr Robot actor drew similar inspiration from the Italian fashion house, donning a cropped grey blazer layered over a black button-down and matching trousers. Together, the two appeared reminiscent of a recent desired fad: adding an edge to office-wear for looks outside of the workplace.

The Pennyworth star has been a longtime lover of Miuccia Prada, co-chief executive and co-creative director of the fashion label, assuming the position of brand muse for their fall/winter 2023 campaign. Corrin’s posted a number of photos to Instagram of themself and Mrs Prada in warm exchanges.

Corrin and Malek are just one celebrity couple among a list of others who’ve been matching their street-style looks. Most recently, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have proven that they’re enjoying time together, and coordinating outfits for their outings as well.

The international supermodel and Puerto Rican rapper were just spotted sitting front row at Sabato de Sarno’s first collection presentation as creative director of Gucci. Jenner, 27, styled a short trench coat as a dress with ruby red pointed-toe heels.

Bad Bunny added lush air to an otherwise casual look with a crisp white button-down, long denim, smooth black loafers, a Jackie bag, and beige beanie. He and the reality TV star assumed their most incognito selves with black sunglasses kept over their eyes the entire show.

On 30 September, Gucci announced the two as the faces of their new Valigeria campaign. Pictures on Instagram featured them rolling the brand’s classic collection of Savoy luggage through an airport in identical get-ups.

But even on their less glamourous nights, the high-profile pair have teamed their outfits with at least one matching accessory.

For a night out to the Los Angeles Lakers game, Jenner and Bad Bunny both wore snakeskin heeled boots. And for their late-night bite, the two agreed to wear all-black looks.