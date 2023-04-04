Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Scheanna Shay has claimed that her Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss disrespected her home while staying there as a guest.

In the most recent episode of her podcast Scheananigans, reality star Shay claimed that her co-star Leviss once had sex in her bed and on her kitchen counter.

The pair appear together in Bravo’s reality show about the young servers and bartenders at restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant).

Speaking to their co-star Lala Kent during Friday’s (31 March) episode of her podcast, Shay, 37, described Leviss and her sexual partner as being “like farm animals, but way less cute”.

Shay claimed on the podcast that she had welcomed Leviss into her home following her break-up with Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy.

She questioned how Leviss’s could allegedly have sex “where I set my baby’s high chair and like feed her”.

The Independent reached out to representatives of Raquel Leviss for comment.

“I remember her telling me I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James [Kennedy],” Shay claimed on the podcast. She also alleged that she had to remind Raquel to “do common decency things”.

This discussion follows Shay and Leviss’s argument on 1 March during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Sandoval was in a ten-year-long relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, 37, at the time.

Scheana said in the episode that she will never be friends with Leviss again.

In March, Shay spoke on her podcast about her suspicions surrounding Leviss disabling location services on her phone. On her Given Them Lala podcast, Kent also called Leviss’s Sandoval-inspired bedroom galaxy lights “a dead giveaway” (Sandoval had nightclub lights in his living room) when speaking about the affair.

Later that month, Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay. In court documents, she claimed Shay had “punched her” in the face and “pushed her against a brick wall”. She purported this inflicted “injury” to her head. The restraining order has since been dismissed by a judge, according to a Daily Mail report.

During the same episode of Scheananigans last week, Leviss joked she could “really form a fist with these nails”.

Shay and Kent discussed Leviss’s apparent lack of in going behind Madix’s back when having sex with Sandoval.